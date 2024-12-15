Bushu Pharma Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Customer Value in APAC CDMO Industry Through Consistent Quality Assurance, On-time Delivery, Sustainability, and Competitive Costs

Bushu Pharma's ongoing investments and efforts offer customers state-of-the-art capabilities, increased capacity, and innovative solutions, providing top-tier pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain management services.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the contract development and manufacturing organization industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Bushu Pharmaceuticals (Pharma) with the 2024 APAC Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is a premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Renowned for its comprehensive services spanning development to distribution, the company has established itself as a market leader through a strong track record of delivering safe, high-quality products on time and cost-effectively. It leveraged deep domain knowledge, extensive experience, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certifications from major international regulatory agencies (e.g., United States Food and Drug Administration [FDA], European Medicines Agency, and Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices Agency), to establish its robust global presence and supply medicinal products to 56 countries.

Bushu Pharma offers comprehensive services and cutting-edge capabilities to support customers across the product lifecycle, including development, manufacturing, packaging, quality control, regulatory compliance, and supply chain management. The company utilizes its advanced and wide-ranging manufacturing capabilities, extensive specialized facilities, and highly skilled workforce to produce a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical products, ranging from small molecule drugs to complex biologics (including high potency and sterile products). Bushu Pharma excels in managing complex processes, such as product testing and technical transfer (i.e., it ensures consistency, quality, and regulatory compliance when transferring analytical methods, validation processes, and manufacturing procedures from a client's site to its facilities). Its unmatched capabilities ensure consistent delivery of exceptional quality assurance, on-time delivery, and competitive costs, establishing it as a preferred partner in APAC. Bushu Pharma continues to invest in the latest technologies, introducing automated guided forklifts and humanoid dual-arm collaborative robots to enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and ensure high safety and quality standards.

Rubini Kamal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Bushu Pharma's strategic focus on forging partnerships addresses critical challenges with drug availability and market entry, enhancing its offerings while bridging market gaps and improving healthcare accessibility."

Bushu Pharma prioritizes operational excellence and stringent quality control, establishing itself as a secure, trusted manufacturer in the pharmaceutical space. The Bushu Continuity Plan, a resilient and sustainable business system, operates effectively during large-scale disasters and pandemic conditions to ensure continuous production and supply of pharmaceutical products to patients worldwide. Bushu Pharma's facilities, which have temperature and security monitoring systems, ensure that pharmaceutical products are stored and handled optimally to preserve their efficacy and safety. Real-time monitoring also enhances security measures, preventing unauthorized access and safeguarding sensitive materials. Bushu Pharma enhances customer value through robust environmental sustainability measures, including implementing LED lighting with motion sensors, installing solar panels, transitioning to renewable energy, monitoring wastewater quality, and adopting paper trays and biomass films for packaging at its factories. Bushu Pharma's ongoing commitment to retaining customer trust and delivering value is evident in its global client base of over 95 commercial clients, with 50% of them coming from foreign-affiliated clients. Its steadfast commitment to enhancing services, technologies, and expertise positions Bushu Pharma to lead the CDMO sector into its next growth phase, capturing market share and maintaining its leadership in the years to come.

"Bushu Pharma's innovative GATEWAY to ASIA services streamline market entry for international clients, while strategic partnerships facilitate efficient product distribution and address regional challenges. The company significantly shortens lead times for entering the Asian market, maintains lean inventory levels, and reduces logistics costs and carbon emissions for global pharmaceutical companies compared to traditional supply chains," added Kamal. Bushu Pharma's commitment to operational excellence, environmental sustainability, and employee engagement solidifies its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. With its strong overall performance, Bushu Pharma earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 APAC Customer Value Leadership Award in the contract development and manufacturing organization industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

