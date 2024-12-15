Hashi Market's Flagship Store Grand Opening in NYC

Takayama International Inc. is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its flagship Hashi Market store on December 22, 2024, located at 330 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001. Situated in the heart of Manhattan, just steps from world-renowned attractions, 5th Avenue is a global hub that attracts visitors from all over the world. This prime location underscores the brand's ambition to serve not only local New Yorkers but also international customers eager to explore authentic Japanese cuisine and culture.

Hashi Market brings the essence of Japan to your table with its wide array of authentic Japanese food products. From freshly made bento and sushi-prepared daily by skilled chefs using air-flown Japanese ingredients-Hashi Market delivers restaurant-quality meals with guaranteed freshness, ensuring every customer can savor the finest flavors of Japan conveniently and economically.

In addition to Hashi Market, two sister brands under Takayama International Inc. will also open at the same location:

Fujiissa : Specializing in premium Japanese matcha products, including matcha drinks and ice cream, Fujiissa offers a taste of Japan's finest green tea culture.

Tokyo Kuma: A lifestyle brand inspired by the latest trends in Japan, Tokyo Kuma delivers practical yet stylish fashion and household items, catering to a younger, fashion-forward audience.

Together, these three brands create a one-stop destination for Japanese cuisine and culture enthusiasts, offering an unparalleled shopping and dining experience that celebrates the diversity and sophistication of Japanese traditions.

To celebrate the grand opening, Hashi Market will host an exclusive live tuna-cutting show, showcasing the skillful art of preparing fresh seafood. This event offers attendees a rare opportunity to witness the precision and craftsmanship of Japanese culinary traditions.

With existing stores in multiple states across the U.S., Takayama International Inc. is poised for ambitious growth, with plans to expand further throughout North America. The launch of this flagship location solidifies the company's commitment to providing customers with high-quality Japanese products and experiences, now at one of the most iconic addresses in the world.

"We are excited to bring Hashi Market and our sister brands, Fujiissa and Tokyo Kuma, to the heart of New York City. Opening on 5th Avenue allows us to welcome a diverse customer base, from local food lovers to international visitors, and share authentic Japanese flavors and culture with the world," said Justin, spokesperson for Takayama International Inc.

Don't miss the grand opening on December 22, 2024! Join us for an unforgettable day filled with delicious food, cultural experiences, and exclusive offerings.

About Hashi Market

Hashi Market is a premier Japanese food store dedicated to bringing authentic flavors to the U.S. Offering freshly made bento, sushi, and a variety of Japanese groceries, it provides restaurant-quality meals at affordable prices. Hashi Market aims to share Japanese cuisine and culture while expanding across North America.

www.hashimarket.com

Contact Information

Hashi Market

info@hashimarket.com

646-598-9777





SOURCE: Hashi Market

View the original press release on accesswire.com