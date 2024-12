Chainlink (LINK) may move to $100 in case (a) crypto markets continue to exhibit bullish momentum (b) Chainlink clears resistance at $30-33 which is its 38.2% Fibonacci level (c) Chainlink benefits from institutional adoption. RELATED - Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025 Chainlink (LINK) is an oracle-based network with a large number of partnerships. We recommended ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...