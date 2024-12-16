Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
16.12.2024 02:36 Uhr
Standard Asia: New Debut this December, The Standard, Singapore

Finanznachrichten News

The Brand's Fifth Asia Pacific Property will be an Urban Sanctuary in the Heart of the City

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Standard, Singapore has officially opened its doors on December 15, 2024. The property follows on the heels of the brand's successful openings in Southeast Asia, The Standard, Hua Hin (2021) and The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon (2022) both named to Conde Nast Traveler's prestigious HOT List and awarded among the most outstanding hotels in Thailand 2024 by Michelin's Guide, each with one key distinction.

The Standard, Singapore - The Pool

The Standard, Singapore is a stylish retreat nestled in the heart of the city. Situated on prestigious Orange Grove Road, this urban oasis offers 143 thoughtfully designed rooms with stunning views of the city skyline and lush greenery. Created by Standard International's acclaimed in-house design team in collaboration with Ministry of Design, The Standard, Singapore sits at the intersection of East and West, facilitating a rich cultural exchange. Guests can unwind in the serene garden, take a dip in the rooftop pool, and indulge in culinary delights at our signature restaurants. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Singapore, just steps away from the iconic Botanic Gardens and bustling Orchard Road. The uniforms, designed by Shone Puipia, blend traditional utility with vibrant hues and textures.

The hotel's culinary offerings will serve as cultural hubs not just for guests but residents of Singapore as well.Kayaat The Standard reimagines the Izakaya experience with bold flavors and an inventive cocktail program. Dishes at Kaya are Japanese inspired but utilize regional ingredients. The menu will include nigiri, maki rolls and robatayaki accompanied by an extensive sake and whisky list. The restaurant blurs the line between the informality of Izakaya with refined ingredients and artful presentation. Adjacent to the restaurant sits the Kaya Bar, a sultry evening destination that brings the element of nightlife for which The Standard is renowned. On the ground floor sits Café Standard, a street-facing, buzzy neighborhood spot. Its all-day menu boasts cravable American fare paired with natural wines and craft beers in a charming street-side bistro setting.

Get ready to experience the extraordinary. Indulge in a 15% discount on our Best Available room-only Rate and enjoy 20% off at our exquisite restaurants and bars. This is your exclusive invitation to a memorable stay. Book by December 30, 2024 and stay from now until June 30, 2025.

CONTACT: Maprang Pidichanan Macaluso, pidichanan.macaluso@standardhotels.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580523/10_The_Standard__Singapore___The_Pool__HERO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-debut-this-december-the-standard-singapore-302331909.html

