Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2024) - Ice Open Network (ION) is excited to announce the successful creation of its Genesis Block, officially beginning Phase One of its highly anticipated mainnet rollout. This milestone positions ION as a transformative force in the blockchain space, combining high scalability with a robust ecosystem to accelerate Web3 adoption.

Ice Open Network Begins Mainnet Rollout with Genesis Block Creation

The creation of the Genesis Block allows community members to begin launching validators starting with November 18. Over 120 validators are expected to join in the coming weeks, reinforcing the network's security and scalability. Early validators will need 3 million ICE coins and the capability and resources to deploy a validator on a server to participate in securing the ION blockchain. Interested parties can reach out to hi@ice.io for more information.

"This launch is a historic moment for Ice Open Network and sets the foundation for a decentralized ecosystem that will scale to billions of users," said Alex Iulian, Founder and CEO of Ice Open Network. "With a vibrant user base of over 40 million and a growing list of projects launching their tokens on ION, we are building one of the most dynamic and scalable blockchain networks. The Genesis Block marks the beginning of a decentralized future powered by innovation and community."

The rollout of ION's mainnet comes with significant advancements, including the activation of the ION Bridge once the network reaches 100 validators. This will enable seamless migration of ICE tokens from Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to the ION blockchain, ensuring a smooth transition for the community. Additionally, the integration with major exchanges will provide liquidity and accessibility, supporting the ecosystem's rapid growth.

Alongside its blockchain infrastructure, ION's Startup Program contributes to its strength, bringing an active user base of over 40 million from various projects already integrated into the ecosystem. These projects, including token launches on ION, are expected to generate substantial activity, making this one of the most active blockchain ecosystems from day one.

As part of its broader mission, ION offers a scalable Layer 1 blockchain capable of handling millions of transactions per second. Its innovative dApp framework, including a drag-and-drop builder, enables anyone, even without technical expertise, to create and deploy decentralized applications. This user-friendly approach is key to driving the transition from Web2 to Web3, making blockchain technology accessible to a global audience.

The ION team also expressed gratitude to the community for their patience and support throughout the journey. "We are determined to overcome challenges and succeed together," the team shared in a statement. "Your commitment fuels our progress."

For those looking to become validators or learn more about Ice Open Network, visit ice.io or contact hi@ice.io.

About Ice Open Network

Ice Open Network (ION) is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for exceptional scalability and rapid transaction processing, capable of handling millions of transactions per second, positioning it among the fastest in the industry. Serving an ecosystem with over 40 million users, ION's mission is to facilitate the transition of billions of users from Web2 to Web3, creating a decentralized future that emphasizes privacy, data ownership, and user autonomy.

At the core of ION is an innovative dApp framework featuring a no-code drag-and-drop builder, enabling anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to create and deploy decentralized applications effortlessly. By combining blockchain scalability with an accessible development framework, ION is driving Web3 adoption and empowering a broader range of users and developers.

