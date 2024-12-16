Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der nächste MicroStrategy? Der Solana-Schachzug dieses Unternehmens ist UMWERFEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 04:36 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.: Smart XCMG Empower Solid Future at bauma CHINA 2024

Finanznachrichten News

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26 to 29, the global construction machinery industry gathered at bauma CHINA 2024. The event attracted over 3,500 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions. XCMG made a powerful statement with its display of over 100 flagship products and integrated construction solutions. Highlights included the world's largest wheeled crane, the world's largest-tonnage rotary drilling rig, and the debut of a 48-meter articulated boom lift. The exhibition featured dynamic demonstrations of four intelligent construction scenarios, showcasing XCMG's cutting-edge unmanned construction solutions.

One of the spotlights of XCMG's booth was the "Digital Intelligence Space Station," a comprehensive display reflecting XCMG's end-to-end digital transformation in research, production, supply, sales, services, and financing. This immersive exhibit brought "Smart XCMG" to life, emphasizing the company's innovation in digital intelligence.

In the green technology zone, XCMG unveiled 48 new energy products-pure electric and hybrid-accounting for 42% of its display. These innovations underscored XCMG's leadership in sustainable construction, demonstrating its significant achievements in the new energy field. The evergreen revolution was our main focus, leaving visitors inspired by the future of the industry.

During the four-day event, XCMG achieved remarkable success, securing over 6,000 intended orders worth nearly 10 billion RMB, with substantial contributions from international markets. A notable highlight was a 3-billion RMB agreement with the Fortescue for green mining equipment, marking the largest export deal for electric mining machinery.

XCMG continues to pave the way for global collaboration and cross-cultural exchange, building a future of shared progress and sustainable development.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-xcmg-empower-solid-future-at-bauma-china-2024-302332181.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.