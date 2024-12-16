Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes to the Board of Directors



16-Dec-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, December 16, 2024 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that Dr. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 15, 2025. In preparation for this change, the Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the election of Dr. Libo Zhang as a new member of the Board. Dr. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte has informed the Board of Directors that she will, for personal reasons, not be available for re-election at the next AGM in April 2025. Dr. Gerharz-Kalte was elected to the Gurit Board of Directors in April 2019 and joined the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) shortly thereafter, serving as Chair since 2021. Dr. Gerharz-Kalte is a highly esteemed member of the Board recognized for her extensive expertise in the global Chemical & Materials Market, sustainability and global leadership. She is well known for absolute integrity and foresight. The Board of Directors would like to thank her for her remarkable contribution to the strategic direction, her unwavering commitment, her engagement in creating a collaborative culture and solid governance structures. The Board of Directors wishes her the very best for her future endeavors. The Board of Directors to propose Dr. Libo Zhang for Election The Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the election of Dr. Libo Zhang as a new member of the Board. Ms. Zhang, a German national, brings a wealth of international strategic business expertise and a strong background in finance and audit. She holds an MBA and a PhD in Economics and Business Administration from Georg-August-Universität, Göttingen, Germany, and has completed an Executive Management Program at the University of Oxford. Libo Zhang's distinguished career includes leadership roles across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, chemicals, and semiconductors, with a focus on bridging business operations between USA, Europe and Asia. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors at VAT Group AG, where she serves on the Audit Committee and chairs the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Additionally, she holds Board and Advisory roles at LEM Holding AG and SPT Roth AG. The Board of Directors to propose the re-election of Nick Huber as a member of the NCC Mr. Nick Huber will stand for re-election as a member of the NCC at the upcoming AGM. Should he be re-elected, the Board of Directors plans to appoint him as Chairman of the NCC. Mr. Huber has been a member of the Gurit Board of Directors since 1995. He was already the Chairman of the NCC from 2008 to 2016 and has been a member again since 2017. His stewardship will ensure continuity and development of Gurit's nomination and compensation practices. About Gurit

