As a reminder, a fault was detected on the electrical interconnector between France and the UK, leading to a suspension of activity since 25 September. This damage was the consequence of a weakness on the foundation of a support of the cable outside of the Tunnel, on the French side.

Works to correct the defect were undertaken. However, technical tests carried out ahead of reenergisation revealed a second fault on the interconnector in the nearby area, most likely caused by the original event. The repair will require dedicated work (cable section replacement and rejointing operations) and lead to an estimated extension of the outage of 8 weeks.

Subject to the completion of the testing program, the re-entry into service of the interconnector is expected on 10 February 2025.

The suspension of activity until 31 December 2024 will have an additional commercial impact estimated at approximately 11 million euros1

The impact of suspension of activity during the first 6 weeks of 2025 is estimated at approximately 30 million euros1

Group EBITDA target range for 2024 remains unchanged.

Getlink's Management will host a call on Monday 16 December 2024 at 6.00 pm CET (5.00 pm UK Time) for financial analysts and institutional investors.

Since it opened in 1994, close to 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom.

1 This amount is composed of the commercial impact on ElecLink without taking into account the profit-sharing mechanism provision.

