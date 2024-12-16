In the third quarter of 2024, the US installed 3. 8 GW of storage across all segments, 80% increase from Q3 2023. From ESS News The United States' residential energy storage market set an all-time quarterly growth record, with 346 MW of residential storage installed in the third quarter of 2024. This is a 63% increase over the previous quarter. The growth was led by California, Arizona, and North Carolina. They installed 56%, 73%, and 100% more residential storage in quarter three than in quarter two respectively - despite residential battery supply shortages. These figures come from the latest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...