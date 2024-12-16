While the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is reshoring solar manufacturing in the United States, raising import tariffs may slow momentum. The actions of the incoming Trump administration are tough to forecast at this point. From pv magazine USA With passage of the IRA, along with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act, the United States has a strong industrial policy for the first time in about 50 years. More than $265 billion of clean energy investments have been made, with 330,000-plus new jobs anticipated, since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...