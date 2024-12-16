Anzeige
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 16 December 2024 its issued capital comprised 87,041,864 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 16,168,000 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 87,041,864 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

16 December 2024


