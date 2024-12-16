Anzeige
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:16 December 2024

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

15 June 2024

To:

14 December 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

915,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Name of contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01737 836347


