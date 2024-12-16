Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
16.12.24
08:04 Uhr
4,445 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
16.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 13 December 2024, it purchased 
a total of 36,480 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, 
in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback 
Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 13/12/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   36,480 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.47 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):          4.52 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.4923

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
3000             4.52           13:04:26        00043532368TRLO0-1    Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1500             4.52           13:53:14        00043532843TRLO0-1    Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
13550             4.5           15:42:43        00043534780TRLO0-1    Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
9120             4.49           16:12:40        00043535161TRLO0-1    Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
9310             4.47           16:17:46        00043535296TRLO0-1    Euronext 
Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 213,031,658 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 213,031,658 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  365195 
EQS News ID:  2051369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
