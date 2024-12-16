Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
16.12.24
08:19 Uhr
0,855 Euro
-0,005
-0,58 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
16.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Block listing Interim Review

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Block listing Interim Review 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Block listing Interim Review 
16-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
Schedule 5 
To         Regulation Department, 
          Euronext Dublin 
Date        16 December 2024 
AVS No 
 
Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 
1       Name of applicant                                Irish Residential 
                                               Properties REIT plc 
                                               Irish Residential 
2       Name of scheme                                 Properties REIT plc 2014 
                                               Long Term Incentive Plan 
3       Period of return                                From 02/07 To 16/12/2024 
                                                  /2024 
                                               4,596,499 
4       Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 
 
5       Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date Nil 
       of the last return (if any increase has been applied for) 
6       Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period    Nil 
                                               4,596,499 
7       Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period 
 
 
Name of contact                                        Daragh O'Reilly (Davy) 
Telephone number of contact                                  +353 1 679 6363

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  365189 
EQS News ID:  2051251 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051251&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
