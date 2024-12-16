The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has received solar manufacturing proposals from Grew Energy, Insolation Green Energy, Premier Energies Global, Saatvik Solar and other companies. Land allotment letters for these industrial units were recently given away by the state's chief minister. From pv magazine India Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Mohan Yadav has distributed land allotment letters for several solar manufacturing projects. Among the companies that have proposed to set up solar manufacturing units in the state, Grew Energy has been allotted 60 acres of land for its PV cell and module facility ...

