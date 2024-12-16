Vytal operates in 22 countries with 7,000+ partners and recently expanded to the U.S., aligning with Circus global mass-production rollout plans for the CA-1 robot from 2025.

With this partnership Circus will offer reusable packaging as a default solution in their CA-1 robot, actively supporting the United Nations sustainability goal on Responsible Consumption and Production through waste reduction and circular economy practices.

Addressing 170 million tonnes of annual packaging waste in the global food-service industry, the partnership is set to drive meaningful progress toward zero waste operations.

Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), a global leader in AI robotics specializing in autonomous kitchen systems, and Vytal, the world's leading provider of software-enabled reusable packaging solutions, have announced a transformative partnership to launch a reusable bowl system for the Circus Autonomy One (CA-1) food production robot. This sustainable innovation replaces disposable paper bowls, aligning with a shared vision of zero waste and circular economy principles. The partnership integrates Vytal's reusable packaging into CircusAI and robotics solution, offering a default sustainable solution for all CA-1 customers worldwide.

This collaboration directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production, promoting sustainable practices across the food service industry. By reducing reliance on single-use packaging and tackling food waste at its source through AI-driven precision, the partnership accelerates progress toward creating environmentally responsible supply chains and achieving a circular economy.

The initiative underscores Circus and Vytal's commitment to revolutionizing sustainable food service. With the global food service industry generating an estimated €473 billion in food waste annually, leveraging advanced technology is essential. At the heart of Circus' end-to-end technology ecosystem, CircusAI plays a pivotal role in achieving near-zero food waste by accurately predicting demand, optimizing portions, and eliminating inefficiencies like overproduction and cold chain mishandling.

By seamlessly integrating Vytal's reusable bowl solution, the system further enhances its zero-waste capabilities, reducing packaging waste while operating with minimal resources. Together, this holistic approach sets a new standard for innovation in sustainable food production, meeting the evolving expectations of regulators and consumers.

"Working with Vytal is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to redefining how food can be sustainably produced and packaged unlocked by revolutionary technology" said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and founder of Circus. "By combining our CircusAI capabilities with Vytal's tech-enabled reusable solutions, we're not only enhancing the customer experience but also actively contributing to further reducing our emissions in meal production. This new solution reflects our shared mission to responsibly provide nutritious meals, reduce food waste and align with a circular economy."

Fabian Barthel, Co-Founder Managing Director of Vytal, is enthusiastic about the partnership, commenting: "Partnering with Circus demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when AI-robotics meets our circular economy solutions. A full integration of our container tracking solution into the CA-1 allows a seamless user journey, encouraging a move away from disposable packaging and helping to address waste issues that affect operators globally. Together, we're helping to transform the industry and enable meaningful progress towards sustainability."

The partnership between Circus and Vytal is not only an industry-first but also a testament to the power of innovation to drive environmental and economic change. This reusable bowl solution represents a pivotal step toward halving global food waste by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

In the second quarter of this year, Circus launched the commercialization of its AI-powered robot and has since experienced strong demand. With precise preparation and AI technology, the system reduces food waste by over 90%. This innovation has already resulted in over 8,400 pre-orders and an annual revenue potential of €1.1 billion through CircusAI software.

About Circus Group

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global leader in AI solutions and autonomous robotics, transforming the EUR 2.6 trillion food service sector through full autonomy. With its proprietary AI platform, CircusAI, and the world's first commercially viable AI-robot in food service, CA-1, Circus is pioneering AI in food service to address industry-wide labor shortages.

About VYTAL

Global VYTAL Global is dedicated to eliminating single-use packaging through its advanced reusable solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge software and data analytics, Vytal provides efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable packaging options that benefit businesses and the environment alike. Vytal's data model is internationally recognized by the Harvard Business Review and the company has established itself as a pioneer in the industry, leading the change towards the circular economy. Vytal collaborates with 7000+ partners in 22 countries worldwide to reduce the use of single-use packaging and promote sustainable alternatives.

