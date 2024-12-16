Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
16.12.24
09:59 Uhr
0,274 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.12.2024 09:01 Uhr
166 Leser



Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing 
16-Dec-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
Results of Placing 
 
Further to the announcement on 11 December 2024 in relation to the Placing, the Company is pleased to announce that 
Peterhouse Capital Limited has successfully conditionally placed 8,710,000 new ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the 
capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") with institutional investors and existing shareholders ("Placees") (the " 
Placing"). Following the Dutch Auction process, the independent directors of the Company set the placing price at GBP0.25 
("Placing Price"). At the Placing Price, the Placing has raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP2,177,500. 
 
The Company expects to publish a Prospectus in connection with the Placing on 20 December 2024. 
 
Application will be made to the FCA for admission of the Placing Shares to the Equity Shares (Transition) Category of 
the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Placing Shares on its 
main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will become 
effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2024 and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that 
time. The Placing Shares are conditional on Admission. 
 
The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the 
existing ordinary shares of the Company and will on issue be free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and 
equities. 
 
LEI: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
 
END 
 
 
 
 
MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE 
 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the 
purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 
No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 365194 
EQS News ID:  2051357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051357&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2024 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
