Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of Placing 16-Dec-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa" or the "Company") Results of Placing Further to the announcement on 11 December 2024 in relation to the Placing, the Company is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has successfully conditionally placed 8,710,000 new ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") with institutional investors and existing shareholders ("Placees") (the " Placing"). Following the Dutch Auction process, the independent directors of the Company set the placing price at GBP0.25 ("Placing Price"). At the Placing Price, the Placing has raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP2,177,500. The Company expects to publish a Prospectus in connection with the Placing on 20 December 2024. Application will be made to the FCA for admission of the Placing Shares to the Equity Shares (Transition) Category of the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Placing Shares on its main market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 23 December 2024 and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time. The Placing Shares are conditional on Admission. The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company and will on issue be free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and equities. LEI: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 END MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

