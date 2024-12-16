Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
13.12.24
16:07 Uhr
41,720 Euro
-0,140
-0,33 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
16.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
Elisa Polystar appoints new CEO

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Preston has been appointed CEO of Elisa Polystar and a member of the Elisa International Digital Service's (IDS) Leadership Team, effective from January 1, 2025.

Elisa_Polystar_Logo

Preston has been with Elisa Polystar for almost three years, serving as the Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he has been instrumental in driving the company's commercial strategy, fostering key partnerships, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

His deep understanding of the business ensures a seamless leadership transition.

Preston has over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and is an accomplished CEO and a leader, having held executive and non-executive board positions in global companies. He joined Elisa Polystar from Cardinality Ltd, a company acquired by Elisa in 2022. Prior to this, Preston served as CEO and a board member of Norconsult Telematics and played a key role in the global expansion of Aircom International.

Anssi Okkonen, who currently leads Elisa Polystar, will retire in March 2025. Until then, Okkonen will continue as a senior advisor and member of Elisa's IDS Leadership Team. After a career dedicated to telecommunications and four years at the helm of Elisa Polystar, he leaves behind a legacy of innovation, growth, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"I am honored to take on this new role and lead Elisa Polystar into its next chapter," said Steve Preston. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation Anssi has laid and collaborating with our talented team to achieve our ambitious goals."

"I would like to thank Anssi for his leadership and commitment to Elisa Polystar and to warmly welcome Steve into his new role. His experience and deep understanding of the company's operations will ensure a seamless transition and continued growth," said Henri Korpi, Executive Vice President, Elisa IDS.

ABOUT ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar is a leading global provider of cloud-native AI-driven solutions, empowering Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their journey towards self-driving networks. With a proven portfolio spanning data management, network analytics, and automation, we transform CSP networks, ensuring exceptional customer experiences and operational excellence.

Our innovative AI-driven analytics have consistently reduced OPEX and CAPEX for 100+ CSPs worldwide, fostering closed-loop network operations and automation across RAN, transport, and core domains.

As a vendor-agnostic telco expert, we seamlessly integrate with various hardware platforms and technologies, leveraging our unique advantage of testing innovations in Elisa's live network.

Elisa Polystar is part of the Elisa Group, a pioneer in telecommunications, hyperautomation and digital services, serving over 5 million customers in Finland and Estonia.

Elisa Polystar is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 by an Accredited Certification Body.

For more information, please visit www.elisapolystar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778047/5077702/Elisa_Polystar_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:
Regina Roots
Regina.roots@elisapolystar.com
+46 73 803 9696

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elisa-polystar-appoints-new-ceo-302331515.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
