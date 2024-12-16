Swan Consultancy: TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad Celebrates Transfer of Listing on Ace Market of Bursa Malaysia at 18.18% Premium

TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad ("TOPVISION" or the "Company"), an experienced player in medical eye care services in Malaysia, proudly marked its official transfer of listing today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). TOPVISION shares debuted at RM0.390 per share, reflecting a 18.18% premium over its issue price of RM0.330.

TOPVISION is listed under the stock name "TOPVISN" with the stock code "0332".

As one of the pioneer in accessible and advanced eye care services which was listed on the LEAP Market in 2018, TOPVISION has established itself as a trusted provider in Malaysia's healthcare landscape. The Company operates 11 ambulatory care centres ("ACCs") nationwide, offering a wide range of services from general eye care to subspecialty treatments, catering to both local and international patients.

L-R: From TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad, Ms. Lim May Wan, Independent Non-Executive Director, Ms. Soong Yoke Voon, Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Peter Chong Kuok Siong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mr. Lee Geok Ai, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Datuk Kenny Liew Hock Nean, Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Datin Dr. Angela Loo Voon Pei, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Ms. Tan Mei Hui, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tan Kah Poh, Independent Non-Executive Director.

The successful public offering raised RM17.9 million, which will be strategically allocated to support the Company's expansion and operational goals. Specifically, RM7.9 million will be used to fund the development of TOPVISION International, a multidisciplinary specialist tertiary eye ACC with an additional RM5.0 million to be allocated for the establishment of TOPVISION Kuala Terengganu and TOPVISION Tawau, while RM0.5 million is set aside for enhancing existing facilities via purchase of medical machines. The remaining RM4.5 million has been allocated for listing expenses.

Datuk Kenny Liew Hock Nean, Executive Vice Chairman of TOPVISION, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This transfer of listing marks a significant milestone in TOPVISION's journey, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering quality and accessible eye care services across Malaysia. It symbolises not only the culmination of our hard work but also the confidence the market has in our strategic vision and growth potential. With this transition, we aim to strengthen our presence in Malaysia's eye healthcare sector, expand our service network, and elevate the standards of patient care to new heights."

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhadis the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Bookrunner.

About TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad ("TOPVISION")

TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad is a prominent provider of medical eye care services in Malaysia, specialising in comprehensive eye care treatments including cataract surgery, treatment and management of glaucoma, and treatment and management of vitreous and retinal diseases. TOPVISION was listed on the LEAP Market in 2018, founded with a commitment to delivering advanced and patient-centric medical services, TOPVISION operates a growing network of ambulatory care centres (ACCs) across Malaysia. The Company leverages medical technology and a team of experienced ophthalmologists to provide high-quality treatments. As an experienced player in the field, TOPVISION continues to expand its services, focusing on both innovation and accessibility to enhance the eye health of patients throughout the region.

