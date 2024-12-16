Israel's recent strikes have reportedly destroyed or damaged 400,000 to 500,000 solar panels, costing Lebanon an estimated 150 MW to 200 MW of installed solar capacity, according to Pierre El Khoury, former director and president of the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC). El Khoury, who recently resigned as general director and president of the LCEC, posted on social media that Israeli air strikes have destroyed or severely damaged 400,000 to 500,000 solar panels. Although Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France in late November, El ...

