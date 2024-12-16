Blackboard by Anthology Named 2025 Bett Award Finalist in the 'AI for Teaching and Assessment' Category

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced that Blackboard was named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Bett Awards for providing a next-generation virtual learning environment (VLE). The nomination is for the highly competitive 'AI for Teaching and Assessment' Category.

"The rapid evolution of Blackboard is a direct result of our investment in innovation and close collaboration with our customers," said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "Together, we're shaping the future of education with responsible AI-powered solutions that drive student success and enhance instructor efficiency."

Intuitive, inclusive, and insightful, Blackboard is the VLE of choice for institutions in over 80 countries. Recognised as the most innovative VLE on the market, Blackboard was first to deliver generative AI capabilities in the learning environment along with other cutting-edge tools designed to save instructors time, create more inclusive and personalised learning experiences, and support student retention.

Its award-winning AI Design Assistant and the AI Conversation tools are empowering educators and students with advanced capabilities to improve learning outcomes, streamline administrative processes and drive AI literacy. These AI capabilities are included as standard in the core Blackboard license, and all are developed following Anthology's trustworthy AI approach that always keeps humans in control.

This nomination reflects Anthology's leadership in developing features that address the evolving challenges of educators, learners, and institutions, driven by a strategic commitment to customer collaboration and co-design processes.

"Anthology's 'human at the centre' ethical approach to generative AI features has been a game-changer for our institution, enabling us to offer innovative tools that align perfectly with our policy and strategy," said Michael Thomas, Digital Education Systems Manager at the University of Leeds. "Blackboard's intuitive interface, combined with cutting-edge generative AI features, is helping us explore this new technology and identify opportunities to save time, create personalised learning experiences, and support both instructors and students in meaningful ways. With Anthology, we have a partnership that helps us to build a foundation to adapt and thrive in the evolving education landscape."

The BETT Awards will take place during the BETT Show at The Brewery, London on 22 January 2025, when the final winners will be revealed.

