The 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF): 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum Emphasizes Collective Action to Address Global Challenges

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 12, 2024, local time, the 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum (ISIF) took place in Madrid, Spain. Jointly organized by the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the World Leadership Alliance - Club de Madrid, this year's ISIF brought together over 200 participants from the political, academic, and business circles in over 50 countries.

According to Diego Martínez Belío, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, the forum has been a key platform for fostering inclusive dialogue to address pressing global challenges since its inauguration in 2014.

Danilo Türk, President of World Leadership Alliance - Club de Madrid and President of Slovenia (2007-2012), emphasized that ISIF is a forum for building trust and fostering mutual understanding. Through open, inclusive, and honest people-to-people exchanges, we aim to strengthen international cooperation and address challenges that we all share. "At a time when trust is fragile and cooperation is strained, ISIF serves as a positive bridge. It connects people, perspectives, and solutions with the long-term ambition of making multilateralism work for all," he added.

At present, profound changes unseen in a century are accelerating, global governance faces complex circumstances, and the international order stands at a critical crossroads. True multilateralism must be built on the foundation of mutual respect and trust, and extensive dialogue and cooperation.

"Looking ahead, all parties should take concrete actions to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly address global challenges, and uphold and practice true multilateralism," said Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

As stressed by Ivo Josipovic, President of Croatia (2010-2015), it's visible that in all this critical situation, when we humanity face this type of challenges is not enough just to have political action, but also to have a global action, including important people from politics, from culture, from economy. This forum is sound of wise people who can really help.

"In times of tectonic changes, we need cooperation and collaboration more than ever. We need rules and well-working institutions. The institutional architecture is undergoing significant changes and there will be difficult debates on how to adapt. We all need a workable multilateral order. It's in the interest of China, the United States, Africa, developing countries, Europe -- everyone," said Csaba Korosi, President of the United Nations 77th General Assembly and Former Director of Environmental Sustainability in the Office of the President of Hungary.

"Some of the recommendations from the conference will be the revitalization of the multilateral structures, the mutual commitment of nations to move ahead positively in this space rather than taking unilateral action. It was an important message," said Jenny Shipley, Prime Minister of New Zealand (1997-1999).

Since its inauguration in 2014, ISIF has been held in Guangzhou, China for eight consecutive sessions. "The ISIF 2024 marked its first-ever session held abroad. Through concerted efforts and close cooperation of all parties, the forum has been a grand success. This represents a joint endeavor to deepen friendship, enhance understanding, and take collective action for a better future," said Chau Chak Wing, President of the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association.

Themed "Collective Action for One Future," the forum featured a dozen of activities, including a plenary discussion and parallel forums.

