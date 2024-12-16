The Chinese company says its three-phase Hienergy series can pair with PV arrays of up to 8. 5 kW, with battery storage reaching up to 40. 8 kWh. From ESS News Midea Hiconics, the solar storage and inverters subsidiary of Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, has released a new series of three-phase all-in-one residential energy storage systems. Dubbed the Hienergy Series, the latest product line combines a solar inverter and battery storage units. "This new system offers easy and quick installation, with no cables required between batteries, making it user-friendly and efficient ...

