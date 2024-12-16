BSLBATT Excels at Locomotion and Handling Expo Egypt 2024 with Innovative, High-Quality Products

BSLBATT®, a leading manufacturer of lithium forklift batteries and GSE lithium batteries, successfully participated in Logimotion Dubai and Handling Expo Egypt 2024. These are the top Middle Eastern events for the supply chain, transport equipment, and material handling sectors. BSLBATT® further consolidates its position in the strategic Middle East and North Africa market with these two shows.

https://youtu.be/WnXsQLLnSCU

BSLBATT® has achieved great success in the Middle East and North Africa market for five consecutive years and during Logimotion Dubai and Handling Expo Egypt 2024, it further strengthened its commercial network expansion in the region by showcasing its full range of industrial lithium batteries and chargers for electric industrial vehicles (EIV) to some of the most important international players in the supply chain industry.

During the exhibition, more than 500 representatives from different companies visited the BSLBATT® stand and had the opportunity to gather information, discover in person, and appreciate the top quality of the company's products, which reflect strong expertise, years of experience, precise and excellent design, superior construction and unique use of top-quality raw materials, which mean that BSLBATT® has a high competitive advantage. All the company's products are produced and manufactured according to the highest international standards, so they are fully capable of meeting the needs of the extremely demanding Middle Eastern and North African markets with temperatures up to 40°C.

Taking advantage of BSLBATT®'s participation in the Dubai Logimotion exhibition and Egypt Handling Expo Egypt 2024 exhibition, Tracy Shen, the company's MENA Sales Managr, said: "BSLBATT®'s participation in Dubai Logimotion exhibition and Egypt Handling Expo Egypt together with its partner CAPARO Middle East is the result of our very successful planning of our business policy for the Middle East and North Africa market. By participating in important exhibitions and establishing strategic partnerships with other international companies doing business locally, BSLBATT® has gained a strategic position to further promote its business activities in specific markets."

At the same time, through the understanding of these two exhibitions: customers are very critical in choosing lithium-ion battery partnerships, BSLBATT manufacturers provide two suggestions for customers' reference:

? Is the battery approved by the forklift OEM? - Many OEMs require lithium-ion battery manufacturers to pass approval to ensure that the battery pack can be integrated with the forklift. If the lithium-ion battery pack is not approved by the OEM, the use of unapproved batteries will result in the forklift warranty being voided.

? Is the battery UL-certified? - UL certification gives a trusted third-party assurance that lithium-ion batteries meet safety requirements. Lithium-ion batteries will undergo different types of tests, such as drop tests, fire tests, and water tests, to ensure that the battery will not pose a hazard in any situation that may occur during any operation.

There are many lithium-ion battery manufacturers on the market, and choosing a manufacturer that can guide you and accompany you through every step to help you get the best return on your investment is a top priority for the company. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all visitors who took the time to visit our booth during the exhibition. We are very grateful for your trust and look forward to potential future cooperation to provide innovative and reliable electrical lithium battery solutions for your upcoming projects.

