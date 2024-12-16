Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Travis Perkins plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 
16-Dec-2024 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
16 December 2024 
 
Travis Perkins plc 
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 
 
Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of BofA 
Securities as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside the Group's existing Corporate Broker, RBC Capital Markets. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
Travis Perkins plc 
 
Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer 
                         Tel: +44 (0) 7990 088548 
Matt Worster, Director of Investor Relations 
 
BofA Securities (Joint Corporate Broker) 
Antonia Rowan                   Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 1000 
David Lloyd 
Sid Rishi 
 
RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) 
James Agnew 
Elliot Thomas                   Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 
Daniel Saveski 
 
FGS Global (Financial PR Advisors) 
Faeth Birch 
Jenny Davey                    Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 
James Gray

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  365461 
EQS News ID:  2052005 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052005&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2024 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
