DJ Travis Perkins plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

16 December 2024 Travis Perkins plc Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of BofA Securities as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside the Group's existing Corporate Broker, RBC Capital Markets.

December 16, 2024