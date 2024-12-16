Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223
Frankfurt
16.12.24
11:02 Uhr
18,600 Euro
+0,700
+3,91 %
16.12.2024 11:12 Uhr
Keller Group Plc - Board Committee changes

Finanznachrichten News

Keller Group Plc - Board Committee changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2024

Board Committee changes

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Keller Group plc announces that, as a result of a review by the Board of the structure and composition of its Sustainability Committee, the following changes have been agreed with effect from 1 January 2025:

  • Juan Hernández Abrams, Chair of the Sustainability Committee, has been appointed as Director responsible for ESG and sustainability at Keller, succeeding Peter Hill in the role.
  • Peter Hill, Group Chairman, and Mike Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, will no longer serve as members of the Sustainability Committee.

The current membership of the Board Committees at Keller is as follows:

Board Committee

Chair

Members

Audit and Risk

Paula Bell

Kate Rock

Juan Hernández Abrams

Annette Kelleher

Stephen King

Nomination and Governance

Peter Hill

Paula Bell

Kate Rock

Juan Hernández Abrams

Annette Kelleher

Stephen King

Carl-Peter Forster - Chair Designate

Remuneration

Annette Kelleher

Paula Bell

Kate Rock

Juan Hernández Abrams

Stephen Hill

Sustainability

Juan Hernández Abrams

Paula Bell

Kate Rock

Annette Kelleher

Stephen King

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom)

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.


