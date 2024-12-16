Keller Group Plc - Board Committee changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2024

Board Committee changes

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Keller Group plc announces that, as a result of a review by the Board of the structure and composition of its Sustainability Committee, the following changes have been agreed with effect from 1 January 2025:

Juan Hernández Abrams, Chair of the Sustainability Committee, has been appointed as Director responsible for ESG and sustainability at Keller, succeeding Peter Hill in the role.

Peter Hill, Group Chairman, and Mike Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, will no longer serve as members of the Sustainability Committee.

The current membership of the Board Committees at Keller is as follows:

Board Committee Chair Members Audit and Risk Paula Bell Kate Rock Juan Hernández Abrams Annette Kelleher Stephen King Nomination and Governance Peter Hill Paula Bell Kate Rock Juan Hernández Abrams Annette Kelleher Stephen King Carl-Peter Forster - Chair Designate Remuneration Annette Kelleher Paula Bell Kate Rock Juan Hernández Abrams Stephen Hill Sustainability Juan Hernández Abrams Paula Bell Kate Rock Annette Kelleher Stephen King

