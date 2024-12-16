Keller Group Plc - Board Committee changes
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
16 December 2024
Board Committee changes
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Keller Group plc announces that, as a result of a review by the Board of the structure and composition of its Sustainability Committee, the following changes have been agreed with effect from 1 January 2025:
- Juan Hernández Abrams, Chair of the Sustainability Committee, has been appointed as Director responsible for ESG and sustainability at Keller, succeeding Peter Hill in the role.
- Peter Hill, Group Chairman, and Mike Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, will no longer serve as members of the Sustainability Committee.
The current membership of the Board Committees at Keller is as follows:
Board Committee
Chair
Members
Audit and Risk
Paula Bell
Kate Rock
Juan Hernández Abrams
Annette Kelleher
Stephen King
Nomination and Governance
Peter Hill
Paula Bell
Kate Rock
Juan Hernández Abrams
Annette Kelleher
Stephen King
Carl-Peter Forster - Chair Designate
Remuneration
Annette Kelleher
Paula Bell
Kate Rock
Juan Hernández Abrams
Stephen Hill
Sustainability
Juan Hernández Abrams
Paula Bell
Kate Rock
Annette Kelleher
Stephen King
