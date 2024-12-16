Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
16.12.2024 11:30 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Other Directorships

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Mr Dean Buckley, Chairman of the Board of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc with effect from 2 January 2025.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

16 December 2024

01737 836347


