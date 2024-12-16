Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Other Directorships
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Mr Dean Buckley, Chairman of the Board of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc with effect from 2 January 2025.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
16 December 2024
01737 836347
