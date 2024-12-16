Canyon Resources, an ASX-listed exploration and development company, is advancing the high-grade, large-scale Minim Martap bauxite project in Cameroon. Minim Martap, a feasibility-stage project, is set to become an important independent source of low-cost bauxite for the fast-growing seaborne market. While we are planning to initiate full coverage of Canyon Resources soon, in this note we focus on the key elements of the company's investment case - attractive project economics, favourable bauxite market fundamentals and supportive cornerstone shareholder.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...