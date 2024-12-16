Amea Power has held an inauguration ceremony for a 500 MW solar installation in southern Egypt. The project, completed in 18 months, is the largest of its kind in the country. Dubai-based developer Amea Power's 500 MW Abydos solar plant, located in the Aswan Governorate of southern Egypt, is now fully operational. The PV plant, which was completed in 18 months, is billed as Egypt's largest to date and will generate approximately 1,500 GWh of energy per year, which is enough to power around 300,000 households. International Finance Corp. financed the PV project alongside the Dutch Entrepreneurial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...