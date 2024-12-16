Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
16.12.24
12:28 Uhr
240,00 Euro
-1,05
-0,44 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 12:36 Uhr
ACL Digital Joins SAP PartnerEdge Program to Help Clients Advance Business Transformation and Accelerate Value

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company and a global leader in design-led digital transformation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services, today announced that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. As a part of this engagement, the company will empower organizations with innovative, end-to-end SAP solutions to enable seamless and scalable digital transformation.

ACL Digital Logo

The SAP® PartnerEdge® program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "By focusing on simplifying core business processes and transforming with SAP and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, we are setting a new standard in the industry. By leveraging SAP's advancements in Business AI and machine learning, enterprises can unlock deeper operational insights, make informed decisions with greater precision, and drive exceptional outcomes. Our alliance will enable clients to accelerate innovation, gain a competitive edge, and evolve into next-generation enterprises."

ACL Digital's offerings are designed to support organizations throughout their transformation journey. These include implementations for SAP cloud ERP bundles such as RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP, covering strategy, execution, and post-deployment support for a seamless transition to next-generation solutions. The company will also provide services for SAP cloud solutions, including migration, configuration, and optimization, alongside managed services. As part of its commitment to helping clients modernize their landscapes, ACL Digital focuses on migrating customers from on-premise solutions to SAP S/4HANA Cloud while aligning with SAP's roadmap and methodology to deliver comprehensive services around SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and SAP SuccessFactors.

Commenting on the announcement, Nitish Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, "Relevant, responsible, and reliable technology solutions are a must for businesses looking to transform in a digital-first era. By bringing together SAP's market leading cloud ERP and comprehensive business solutions, with ACL Digital's focus on digital transformation, we are empowering organizations to drive tangible business outcomes, tailored to their unique needs. This alliance is yet another step in enhancing our partner portfolio to support our customers in their journey to become intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

ACL Digital will bring extensive expertise in implementing SAP solutions, helping organizations achieve operational excellence, scalability, and sustainable growth, by offering end-to-end portfolio of services, including SAP license procurement and implementation, to custom integrations and ongoing system support, tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across diverse industries.

SAP and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a leader in digital product innovation and engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 57,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acl-digital-joins-sap-partneredge-program-to-help-clients-advance-business-transformation-and-accelerate-value-302332443.html

