Mawson Finland Limited: Mawson Finland CEO Ms. Noora Ahola Awarded as the Female Director of the Year in Lapland

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce that our CEO Ms. Noora Ahola has been recognized with the prestigious Female Director of the Year award, a testament to her exceptional leadership and impact in the Lapland region of Finland. The award was presented to Ms. Ahola on December 10th 2024.

The Lapland Chamber of Commerce award recognizes Ms. Ahola's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. The criteria for the award state that Ahola has promoted the future of Lapland's business community both in the Mining Committee and in the Boards of the Lapland Chamber of Commerce and Board of the Finnish Mining Association. She is an active, constructive and positive female leader.

Ms. Liisa Ansala, CEO of the Lapland Chamber of Commerce stated, "Mawson Finland Limited was spun off from Mawson Gold Limited as its own company and listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange in the early autumn of 2024. Thus, Rovaniemi-based Noora Ahola is the only CEO of an international listed company operating in Finland. The stock exchange listing also enables Lappish investors and households to participate in the value creation of the mining sector" Ms. Ansala, continued, "Noora has been a dynamic force in enhancing and promoting the business environment in Lapland."

Mr. Neil MacRae, Mawson Finland Executive Chairman, states: "In our engagement with Noora, the Board can see the high standard of excellence she sets for herself on a daily basis. This prestigious award confirms to us that her local community in Lapland also recognizes her commitment not only to our Company but to the community and other businesses. Congratulations Noora!"

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

