The battery manufacturer Varta AG has achieved a significant milestone in its recovery journey, with its restructuring plan receiving official court approval. This development represents a crucial step toward financial stabilization, triggering a positive market response that saw the stock rise 3.4% to €1.78, despite opening at €1.70. However, this figure stands in stark contrast to the company's 52-week high of €22.16 recorded in December 2023, highlighting the considerable ground still to be recovered. The company's current market capitalization stands at €73.8 million, with 42.6 million shares outstanding.

Financial Performance

Recent financial results underscore the ongoing challenges facing the company. The third quarter of 2023 saw Varta post a loss of €0.13 per share on revenues of €215.06 million. Analysts project a full-year loss of €2.295 per share for 2023, with no dividend payments anticipated as the company continues its restructuring efforts. Despite these headwinds, the stock has shown resilience, trading 52.11% above its 52-week low, though monthly performance indicates a decline of 7.79%.

Ad

Fresh Varta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Varta analysis...