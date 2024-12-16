PositiveSingles Introduces Exclusive Holiday Membership Offers

Premium subscription bonuses will be available on both PC and mobile devices from December 16 to December 31.

The world's largest confidential herpes and STD community for dating, friendship, care, and support since 2001, PositiveSingles is excited to share a unique holiday offer to welcome new members. To make it simpler than ever to form meaningful connections throughout the holiday season, users who purchase a premium membership through the PositiveSingles website (PC) or mobile device between December 16 and December 31 will receive free bonus days of service.

The limited-time offer includes:

1-month subscription: Receive an extra 5 days free.

3-month subscription: Receive an extra 15 days free.

6-month subscription: Receive an extra 30 days free.

This offer is exclusively available to users upgrading through the PositiveSingles.com website or mobile browsers.

Dani Johnson, PositiveSingles' Product Supervisor, stated, "We want to encourage new users to discover and embrace the supportive community that PositiveSingles has fostered since its inception over the holiday season. We're giving new users more time to explore our special features, meet like-minded people, and participate in genuine, meaningful conversations that have established PositiveSingles as a reliable name in STI-focused dating by extending premium access."

Since its founding in 2001, PositiveSingles has developed into a reliable resource for connecting people with STIs and promoting meaningful connections. PositiveSingles offers a secure and welcoming dating and support environment with more than 2.5 million registered members. The platform's goal is to eliminate stigma and enable users to form bonds based on empathy, understanding, and shared experiences.

PositiveSingles' premium membership grants access to special features designed to enhance the dating experience. These include viewing comprehensive profiles, access to live chat rooms, private messaging, and advanced search filters. Members can also participate in therapy sessions designed to help them navigate relationships while living with an STI, receive professional dating advice, and engage in forums.

"Creating a space where people feel understood and supported has always been our mission," Johnson continued. "We're providing members with the chance to take advantage of all the features that PositiveSingles offers and to begin the New Year feeling connected and optimistic with the holiday promotion."

SOURCE: PositiveSingles

View the original press release on accesswire.com