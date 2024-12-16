Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Gladiator Metals Corp (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results received from its maiden drill program on the "Arctic Chief Trend". The Arctic Chief Trend stretches over 2km strike comprises the Arctic Chief and Best Chance prospects and is one of the 30 currently identified exploration targets within the Company's 35km long Whitehorse Copper Belt. The maiden drill program was designed to target near surface high-grade copper skarn mineralization identified by geophysics and surface mapping earlier this year.

Gladiator completed 13 holes (2,441m) drilled on new targets (Figure 1) including 6 holes at the Arctic Chief prospect and 7 drillholes at the Best Chance prospect.

Significant Intercepts from Arctic Chief:

52m @ 0.75% Cu and 0.28g/t Au from 142m including 30m @ 1.03% Cu and 0.33g/t Au from 162m - ACG-005.

2m @ 2.38% Cu and 2.19g/t Au from 103m- ACG-002.

Significant Intercepts from Best Chance:

43m @ 0.65% Cu from 16m including 19m @ 1.05% Cu from 28m - ACG-007.

52m @ 0.37% Cu from 24m- ACG-007D2.

Broad widths of copper-gold-silicate exoskarn mineralization were intersected in ACG-005 at Arctic Chief and in ACG-007 at Best Chance which is 1.5km away from Arctic Chief. Silicate-rich exoskarn mineralisation represents a new, previously unrecognised mineralization style that has not previously been targeted for its resource potential along the Arctic Chief trend. The discovery of this new style of silicate skarn mineralization away from historical drilling has significant regional targeting implications for the remainder of the 35km long Whitehorse Copper Belt, much of which is under thin till cover and has not been systematically explored.

Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys were used to identify the target on the Artic Chief Trend. Additional more detailed IP surveys and further shallow exploration drilling is planned to follow up on initial success in early 2025. Drilling will test the continuity and extent of the recently discovered broad widths of silicate skarn mineralization intersected in along the >2km trend. The 2025 drill program will also be designed to vector to the higher-grade copper-magnetite skarn mineralization within the extensive target trend.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"The discovery of previously unrecognized, broad withs of mineralization at two separate prospects highlights the lack of systematic exploration coverage across our 35km long Whitehorse Copper Project. This early success indicates the potential of the district now that it is being targeted by a well funded, dedicated technical team for the first time since mine closure in the 1980's.

Our fully funded 2025 exploration program will include follow up drilling designed to target higher grade mineralized zones within the broader envelope of lower grade copper-skarn mineralization."

Figure 1: Plan map of the Arctic Chief Trend with copper-gold skarn targets identified. Recently collated historical drill results with a cumulative Copper%*m of > 40 highlighted. Recent surface rock chipping completed by Gladiator also shown. Drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow . Inset image shows target trends over regional drone aeromagnetics.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/233891_8174b08304e09b71_002full.jpg

ARCTIC CHIEF TREND DRILLING

Gladiator has received assay results for 13 holes drilled on new targets within the 2km long Arctic Chief mineralised trend (Figure 1). This drill program was designed to:

Test the resource potential of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization around the previously mined Arctic Chief open pit (Figure 2).

Provide a first pass drill test of the recently mapped Best Chance prospect, where a coincident ~450m long magnetic high was defined by the Company's 2024 drone aeromagnetic surveys was thought to represent copper-magnetite skarn mineralization.

Test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends.

Test the resource potential of the endoskarn copper silicate mineralization between the previously exploited magnetite-copper-gold skarn and the granite contact that has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling.

Test the economic potential of co-products to copper mineralization, in particular gold that had been noted from historic production records but that was not assayed systematically in historical drilling.

ARCTIC CHIEF DRILLING

Gladiator has received assay results for 6 diamond drill holes (ACG-001 to ACG-005) for 1,146m (Figure 2) at Arctic Chief with significant intercepts from ACG-005 and ACG-002 including (refer to Table 1 for full details):

52m @ 0.75% Cu and 0.28g/t Au from 142m including 30m @ 1.03% Cu and 0.33g/t Au from 162m - ACG-005.

2m @ 2.38% Cu and 2.19g/t Au from 103m- ACG-002.

Mineralization reported in ACG-002 is consistent with high grade copper-gold-magnetite skarn mineralization previously mined at the Arctic Chief open pit. ACG-005 encountered broad widths of high-grade copper-gold-silicate skarn (refer to Figure 3 and Figure 4). This represents a new, previously unrecognised mineralization style that has not previously been targeted along the Arctic Chief trend. This is significant as these mineralized bodies do not display high tenor magnetic signatures and are found on the gradient away from previously mined magnetite-skarn bodies, that are traditionally directly targeted through the use of geophysics (magnetic highs). As such these results highlight the underexplored resource potential of the >2km Arctic Chief mineralized trend that has been mapped on surface but remains undrilled.

Follow up Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys have highlighted a significant, undrilled chargeable anomaly, thought to represent undrilled copper sulphide bodies, up dip of ACG-005 that will be the targeted in the Company's 2025 drill program (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Plan map of Arctic Chief over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x Length (m) historical collars marked. Drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow .

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/233891_8174b08304e09b71_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Section 6725060mN through the Arctic Chief prospect looking 0o (approximately North) showing recently returned assay results along the interpreted granite-skarn boundary with recently returned Induced Polarization (Chargeability). Section Line is marked on Figure 2 for reference.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/233891_8174b08304e09b71_004full.jpg

Figure 4 - Hole ACG-005: Section of High-Grade Skarn Mineralization, 30m @ 1.03% Cu and 0.33g/t Au from 162m showing garnet-diopside (silicate) skarn with interstitial ragged blebs of chalcopyrite up to 10cm in size.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/233891_8174b08304e09b71_005full.jpg

BEST CHANCE DRILLING

Gladiator has received assay results for 7 diamond drill holes from 7 holes completed (ACG-006 to ACG007D3) for 1,295m (Figure 5) at Best Chance. Significant Intercepts were returned from ACG-007 and ACG-007D2):

43m @ 0.65% Cu from 16m including 19m @ 1.05% Cu from 28m - ACG-007

52m @ 0.37% Cu from 24m- ACG-007D2

The mineralization reported in ACG-007 (Figure 6) represents a newly discovered mineralised zone consistent with broad widths of high-grade copper-gold-silicate skarns now intercepted over more than 650m of strike through the contiguous Best and Chance and Grafter prospect areas (Figure 5).

Drilling was designed specifically to test a 350m long undrilled high-magnetic anomaly (Figure 5) thought to represent untested high-grade copper-magnetite skarn mineralisation within the 2km long mineralized Arctic Chief trend.

Collated historic drilling (51 holes for 5,038 metres), highlights significant mineralization that remains unmined and extends over more than 250m with mineralisation remaining open along strike and at depth. Significant "downhole mineralization" includes (refer to Gladiator NR dated November 2nd, 2023 for details) [should identify if these are magnetite or silicate skarn and if there are no Au assays, then we should state no Au assay].

BCH-024: 15.94m @ 3.19% Cu from 29.96m

BCH-022: 16m @ 1.6% Cu from 25.15m

BCH-029: 14.94m @ 1.75% Cu from 27.43m

BCH-023: 46.27m @ 1.0% Cu from 24.38m

BCH-010: 20.18m @ 1.5% Cu from 88.51m including 10.36m @ 2.56% Cu from 93.09m

BCH-006: 51.66m @ 0.67% Cu from 12.13m

BCH-037: 17.07m @ 1.5% Cu from 74.37m

This historical drilling highlights the local potential for areas of higher-grade mineralisation with up to 15.94m @ 3.19% Cu intercepted in BCH-024.

Follow up work including Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys and further shallow exploration drilling is planned to follow up this initial drilling program and to vector to higher grade copper-magnetite skarn mineralisation within the prospect area.

Figure 5: Plan map of Best Chance over LIDAR DTM and regional drone aeromagnetics. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x Length (m), historical collars marked. Drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/233891_8174b08304e09b71_006full.jpg

Figure 6 - Hole ACG-007: Section of Copper Skarn Mineralization, 19m @ 1.05% Cu from 28m within 43m @ 0.65% Cu from 16m showing garnet-diopside (silicate) skarn with interstitial ragged blebs of bornite up to 5cm in size.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/233891_8174b08304e09b71_007full.jpg

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The announced drilling on the Arctic Chief trend (2,441m) formed part of a planned 11,000m, summer drilling campaign targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt by way of:

1-Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion at:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for Inferred Resource drilling at the Cowley Park Prospect.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralisation at Cowley Park.

Chiefs Trend Resource Target: Highlight further high-grade, near-term Copper resource potential by testing Southern Target area.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Best Chance: First drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralisation and test continuity of mineralisation between target and Arctic Chief.

Arctic Chief: Highlighting continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralisation for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralisation for future resource drilling.

Drilling has been complemented by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Magnetic surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Remarks ACG-001 211.84 493,642 6,724,910 -59 91

59.00 61.00 2 0.60 0.03 3.80 6

ACG-002 220.98 493,594 6,725,020 -60 244

103.00 105.00 2 2.38 2.19 20.7 1

ACG-003 128.02 493,648 6,724,962 -60 91

11.00 12.00 1 0.89 0.28 3.00 22

ACG-004 182.88 493,716 6,724,998 -60 268















NSA ACG-004D1 163.07 493,716 6,724,998 -46 320















NSA ACG-005 239.27 493,600 6,725,068 -50 269

102.00 108.00 6 0.55 0.79 4.87 0













Plus 142.00 194.00 52 0.75 0.28 3.55 99













Incl. 142.00 150.00 8 0.73 0.34 3.02 1













And 162.00 192.00 30 1.03 0.38 4.91 153













Or 188.00 192.00 4 2.20 0.79 13.05 1,122





Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Arctic Chief. Note that the quoted Intersections are not true width.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Remarks ACG-006 186.54 493,436 6,726,191 -45 218

124.00 128.00 4.00 0.39 0.15 1.30 2

ACG-006D1 255.42 493,436 6,726,192 -65 216















NSA ACG-006D2 214.88 493,434 6,726,193 -41 266

81.00 82.76 1.76 0.70 0.01 1.90 4













Plus 95.00 97.00 2.00 0.55 0.06 4.50 2

ACG-007 163.07 493,397 6,726,330 -43 339

16.00 59.00 43.00 0.65 0.05 9.32 3













Incl. 28.00 47.00 19.00 1.05 0.05 14.57 2













And 54.78 59.00 4.22 1.46 0.26 24.13 1















97.40 105.00 7.60 0.66 0.10 15.66 5

ACG-007D1 118.87 493,398 6,726,331 -45 22

2.00 8.00 6.00 0.59 0.03 6.24 2















22.00 30.00 8.00 0.35 0.06 2.65 2

ACG-007D2 193.55 493,398 6,726,330 -49 317

24.00 76.00 52.00 0.37 0.03 5.99 1















38.00 40.00 2.00 2.84 0.19 30.00 2















72.00 74.00 2.00 1.57 0.19 43.70 0















96.00 102.00 6.00 0.54 0.01 7.93 2

ACG-007D3 163.07 493,397 6,726,329 -65 274















Pending



Table 2: Recently returned drill assay results from Best Chance. Note that the quoted Intersections are not true width.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator was irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralised systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars were being subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global laboratory (Canada).

As part of the processing and capturing of the previously unassayed drill core, Gladiator is undertaking a systematic review of the available drill core after being retrieved from storage. This includes a review of the geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, undertaking a comparison of the physical ticketed sampling against historic documentation where noted, remarking any notations on the core box (including hole number, box number and nominal depths) and taking core photographs.

After the systematic review, if the core is required to be sampled or resampled where it is deemed to not match the historical record of the hole, it is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half (for un-cut core) or quartered (for resampled core where required) utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half (or quarter core) retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of 1 in 25 samples to monitor the laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global laboratory (Canada).

Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as NI-43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as NI-43-101. At this point the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

In reference to historic drill results reported in this news release from the Company's data compilation exercise, these results are historical in nature. Gladiator has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The Company believes that the historical drill results currently do not conform to presently accepted industry standards. Gladiator considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling. Please refer to the Company's previous news releases regarding Cowley Park for further details.

In reference to Drill Hole 19-CP-04, Gladiator considers this hole to be inconsistent with the surrounding holes and will not be utilised by the Company, unless further validation of the hole is possible.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

