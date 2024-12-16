Investment further expands Vantage's investor base and capital sources, enhancing the company's ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable hyperscale data center campuses for its customers

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announces that GIC, a leading global investor, and MEAG, the asset manager of Munich Re Group, will invest a combined €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion USD) into Vantage's EMEA data center platform.

This transaction represents GIC's first investment in the Vantage EMEA business and an expansion of MEAG's investment in Vantage's EMEA platform.

Vantage's EMEA portfolio currently includes approximately 2.5GW of IT capacity that is operational or in development.

The transactions are expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

