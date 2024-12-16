Investment will help Orbus accelerate organic and inorganic growth, drive international expansion, and further cement the company's position as the leading AI-driven enterprise architecture platform.

Orbus Software ("Orbus"), a global market-leading provider of SaaS enterprise transformation software, today announced a significant growth equity investment from FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm. FTV is investing alongside co-control partner SilverTree Equity, a London-based software specialist investor that has supported Orbus since its investment in December 2020. The investment will fuel Orbus's continued expansion into the United States and other high-growth markets; enable further penetration into regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and government, among others; and enhance the platform's technology and AI capabilities.

Orbus's enterprise architecture platform enables IT and business leaders to capture, store, and visualize complex IT landscapes to support strategic IT investment and decision-making. Against the backdrop of increasing IT complexity, application proliferation, acceleration of AI, and growing regulatory requirements, this digital blueprint empowers Orbus's growing customer base to better manage digital transformation initiatives, reduce costs and risk, increase efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance customer satisfaction.

PJ Lavery, Chief Architect at Cox Enterprises, said: "As a long-standing customer of Orbus, we recognize the strategic value that it and the OrbusInfinity platform bring to our enterprise architecture practice. This new investment represents a significant milestone for Orbus and underscores its commitment to continuous innovation. We are encouraged by the potential for enhanced capabilities, particularly in areas like AI-driven insights, that will further support our business objectives and those of other global enterprises."

Orbus differentiates itself by combining out-of-the-box functionality, enabling users to leverage leading industry frameworks, with a configurable platform that provides a full suite of digital transformation use cases and reporting capabilities. It recently released OrbusInfinity Flow, a unique integration platform as a service, which allows customers to build custom integrations and workflows effortlessly, and OrbusInfinity Draw, a flexible online diagramming capability native to the OrbusInfinity platform, which allows customers to visualize and optimize complex systems and processes.

Today, Orbus serves a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity, benefiting from significant untapped penetration among global enterprises. The company continues to deliver consistent and substantial revenue growth, attractive unit economics, and best-in-class customer retention. Notable customers on its OrbusInfinity platform include UPS, AutoZone, OneAmerica Financial, Alaska Airlines, Asics, The AA, Three UK, City of Gold Coast, and IMB Bank. The company has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts, including being named a leader in the2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools and The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q4 2024.

Orbus also recently completed its acquisition of Capsifi, a Sydney-based leading provider of business architecture software. The move will enhance the company's strategic planning and business operating model design capabilities leading to significant cross-sell potential and strengthening its APAC market position.

Gareth Burton, CEO at Orbus Software, said: "We are immensely proud of Orbus's track record of strong growth and product innovation over the past few years. We have solidified our position as a market leader in enterprise architecture. FTV's investment and SilverTree's significant rollover reflect the tremendous progress we've made and the significant opportunity ahead. Together, we will accelerate our expansion into key markets, enhance our AI-driven platform, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide. We are excited for this next chapter of growth and success."

Kapil Venkatachalam, Partner at FTV Capital, said: "With continued growth in cloud adoption, digital transformation, and increased regulatory scrutiny globally, Orbus's differentiated platform has become a must-have for global CIOs at hundreds of blue-chip businesses. We are thrilled to partner with Gareth, the broader Orbus team, and SilverTree to build an AI-first cloud-native platform and bring relevant commercial access via FTV's Global Partner Network as the company expands into new markets."

Nicholas Theuerkauf and John Messamore, Managing Partners of SilverTree Equity, said: "We are proud to have supported Orbus's transformation into the clear cloud-native winner in a strategic and fast-growing market. Through significant investment in Orbus's technology, team, and commercial excellence, Orbus is ideally positioned within a fast-growing sub-sector of the 'office of the CIO' software. Orbus has an exceptional product, customer value proposition, and management team, and we are delighted to be partnering with FTV Capital to further accelerate Orbus's organic and consolidation strategy."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jefferies acted as financial adviser to Orbus Software

Founded in 2004, Orbus Software is a leading global provider of enterprise transformation solutions, with regional offices in Australia, Singapore, Poland, UAE, USA, and UK. It aims to empower customers with the capabilities to improve strategic decision-making, enabling them to transform smarter.

The cloud-native OrbusInfinity platform enables leaders to deliver business objectives, innovate faster, and ensure enterprise resiliency, while supporting them to make more informed, responsible, and sustainable business decisions.

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised over $6.2 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in two sectors: enterprise technology and services and financial technology and services.

SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm, investing exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses.

