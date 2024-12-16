Anzeige
16.12.2024 13:16 Uhr
Farasis Energy Named a Top-10 Brand in China's 2024 Solid-State Battery Competitiveness Rankings



GANZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China Solid-State Battery Competitiveness Rankings were recently announced, with Farasis Energy earning a prestigious spot on the Top 10 list. Currently, Farasis Energy has established strategic partnerships with companies such as JMEV, FAW Jiefang, focusing on solid-state batteries. This recognition highlights the company's achievements in solid-state battery technology, including ultra-high energy density, exceptional safety features, and outstanding market performance. As a global leader in EV pouch cell batteries, Farasis Energy offers a diverse range of solutions, including ternary, lithium iron phosphate, and sodium-ion batteries, alongside its R&D and mass production capabilities in solid-state and semi-solid-state batteries.

Farasis Energy semi-solid-state battery

Key Milestones in Farasis Energy's Solid-State Battery Development:

1.First-gen semi-solid-state battery:

  • Features an energy density of 280-300Wh/kg, supports fast charging at 2C, and offers a cycle life of up to 5,000 cycles. This battery entered mass production and vehicle deployment in 2022 and has been recognized by customers such as Dongfeng VOYAH, GAC, Geely, and other international customers.

2. Second-gen semi-solid-state battery:

  • Achieves an energy density of 330Wh/kg, supports fast charging exceeding 3C, and delivers a cycle life of over 4,000 cycles. It maintains 90% energy retention even at -20°C. This battery has been recognized by top customers in the high-end passenger car and low-altitude aerial applications sectors.

3. Third-gen semi-solid-state battery:

  • Has an energy density of 400Wh/kg while significantly reducing electrolyte usage. The use of a fully solid-state electrolyte ensures superior safety, with successful testing against shear, nail penetration, and other rigorous assessments. Advanced material formulations enable operation in a wide temperature range (-20? to 80?). It is currently undergoing automotive-grade certification and industrial development.

4. All Solid State Battery:

Farasis Energy's all-solid-state battery offers a target energy density of 500Wh/kg and functions at an extremely low operating pressure, focusing on improved fast-charging capabilities and enhanced cycle life. It is currently under development.

Farasis Energy (688567.SH) specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of EV battery systems and energy storage solutions. We are dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable energy applications worldwide. With industry-leading battery performance, Farasis has consistently ranked among the top three globally in pouch cell battery installation capacity for several consecutive years.

For more information, please visit our website at https://en.farasis.com/ or contact us via email at sales@farasisenergy.com.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581800/Farasis_Energy_semi_solid_state_battery.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farasis-energy-named-a-top-10-brand-in-chinas-2024-solid-state-battery-competitiveness-rankings-302332494.html

