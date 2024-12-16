Aehr Test Systems Secures Initial $10 Million in Orders for Production Wafer-Level Burn-In of Advanced AI Processors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced a significant milestone with the receipt of its first artificial intelligence (AI) customer order for multiple high-power FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in systems and multiple sets of Aehr Test proprietary WaferPakTM Contactors. These initial volume production orders are valued at over $10 million with the first system scheduled to ship immediately and completion of the shipments of the systems and initial product WaferPaks within 90 days.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "We are excited that after successfully proving the wafer level test performance and throughput on our systems at our headquarters in Silicon Valley California, this cutting-edge AI customer has chosen our new high-power FOX-XP solution for production wafer level test and burn-in of their AI processors. We were able to successfully demonstrate the FOX-XP production system to the customer and anticipated this order and first system shipment before the end of our fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2024. Instead, with the order received just now, the systems will all ship within this fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2025.

"This marks a technology and commercial breakthrough for Aehr as it significantly expands the market opportunities for our FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in systems. This new AI customer recognizes the substantial advantages of conducting production test and burn-in at wafer level, before integration into the final product. This approach offers greater cost efficiency, improved yields, and scales significantly better in the semiconductor manufacturing process compared to the required burn-in testing later in the product manufacturing cycle.

"This latest turnkey solution from Aehr using our FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system with our proprietary WaferPak full wafer Contactors provides thousands of watts of power delivery and thermal control per wafer. It enables a first ever ability to do a cost-effective production test and burn-in of high-power devices such as AI accelerators at the wafer level with temperatures reaching up to 150 degrees Celsius. This process enables a significant cost saving and yield improvement with the detection and elimination of early life failures during the production process while the devices are still in wafer form, before they are assembled into modules or systems. Our proprietary WaferPaks are designed for high-power applications, providing precise voltage and currents to each device under test. They can deliver thousands of amps of current and cool thousands of watts per wafer while also transmitting the digital signals needed to assess the functionality of both good and bad devices.

"With this solution, we are now able to offer our customers the ability to do production wafer level burn-in of their AI processors and accelerators in addition to our offering of both reliability qualification and production burn-in at package part with our Sonoma ultra-high-power test and burn-in system that we are now shipping in volume to many manufacturers around the world. Aehr Test Systems is the only company in the world that can now offer both wafer level and package level turnkey test and burn-in solutions for these AI processors."

The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePakTM Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, are capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of devices such as artificial intelligence processors and accelerators, silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer form factor before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge artificial intelligence processors and accelerators, silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive; the closing of the acquisition; and the growth of the markets referred to herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

