Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of NEBX (NEBX Network) on December 14, 2024. The NEBX/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/nebx_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

NEBX Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/233876_85274350d4b34893_001full.jpg

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant volatility recently, but projects offering real-world utility continue to capture attention. Among these is NEBX Network, a project that aims to revolutionize cloud computing by providing decentralized GPU access at unprecedented prices. As demand for computational power grows in industries like artificial intelligence, gaming, and data analysis, NEBX stands out by offering a cost-effective and scalable solution that leverages decentralized infrastructure. Positioned as an essential player in the rapidly expanding world of decentralized finance and Web3, NEBX is poised to unlock new opportunities in the global computing landscape.

NEBX: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing with Decentralized, Affordable GPU Power and Token Rewards

NEBX is a cutting-edge project that connects users with decentralized computing power through its decentralized infrastructure network (DePIN). It allows individuals and organizations to deploy GPU clusters for various applications such as machine learning, AI processing, and more. The platform offers on-demand GPU access, ensuring instant, permissionless use for its users. With global access spanning over 138 countries, NEBX provides flexibility, affordability, and robust security options, making it a game-changer in cloud computing. Users can also earn NEBX tokens by contributing their GPUs or CPUs to the network, creating a rewarding ecosystem for participants.

NEBX differentiates itself through its decentralized approach to computing power. By leveraging a network of trusted suppliers and allowing users to select the best-performing processors across the network, the platform delivers a highly flexible and scalable solution for AI workloads. NEBX makes it easy for anyone to deploy clusters for machine learning tasks, with frictionless integration and instant access to the cloud's computational resources. The network's decentralized nature means there is no central authority controlling the infrastructure, providing increased resilience, cost efficiency, and autonomy for users. With industry-breaking prices and global access, NEBX creates an ecosystem where anyone-from small developers to large enterprises-can access high-performance computing without the usual high costs.

A key aspect of NEBX's value proposition is its ability to offer scalable and secure cloud computing services for a wide range of industries, including the automotive sector. NEBX provides the computational power necessary for AI-driven autopilot systems, making it a valuable tool for car manufacturers and owners who want to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their vehicles. This system is fueled by tokenized rewards, which are distributed to users who provide computing power, creating an additional incentive to participate in the ecosystem. Furthermore, NEBX offers ultra-secure data storage and processing through its SOC2/HIPAA-compliant infrastructure and end-to-end encryption, ensuring that all transactions and data are handled safely and transparently.

NEBX Tokenomics

The NEBX tokenomics are designed to reward users while ensuring long-term sustainability and growth. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 99% of the supply is allocated to the liquidity pool, ensuring that users can easily participate in the ecosystem. The remaining 1% is reserved for a community and institutional airdrop. Every 24 hours, 6% of the total supply is burned, ensuring deflationary pressure that supports the token's value. With its fair launch and transparent tokenomics, NEBX is positioning itself for significant growth in the decentralized computing and cryptocurrency space.

Learn More about NEBX Network:

Website: http://nebx.mobi/#

X: https://x.com/NEBXNETWORK

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233876

SOURCE: LBank