Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of YESCOIN (YESCOIN Chain) on December 13, 2024. The YESCOIN/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/yescoin_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

The cryptocurrency market in 2024 is witnessing unprecedented growth, with blockchain technology continuously pushing the boundaries of decentralization, scalability, and security. As major cryptocurrencies grapple with the well-known Blockchain Trilemma, which forces them to prioritize two aspects-security, scalability, or decentralization-at the expense of the third, new projects are emerging to overcome these challenges. YESCOIN is one such innovative solution that combines a new consensus mechanism, Satoshi Plus, to address these issues effectively. With a unique hybrid of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), YESCOIN is positioning itself as a key player in the decentralized financial ecosystem, aiming to facilitate secure, scalable, and decentralized digital currency.

YESCOIN: Breaking the Blockchain Trilemma with Satoshi Plus for a Scalable, Secure, and Decentralized Future

YESCOIN is a next-generation Turing-complete blockchain designed to create a decentralized financial ecosystem with high throughput and low transaction fees. Powered by the Satoshi Plus consensus mechanism, it leverages the Bitcoin mining hashrate and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for compatibility with decentralized applications (dApps). This hybrid blockchain infrastructure enables YESCOIN to scale efficiently while maintaining a high level of security through PoW and ensuring decentralization through DPoS. By combining the strengths of both consensus mechanisms, YESCOIN resolves the traditional trade-offs seen in other blockchain networks and enhances the overall user experience for both developers and investors.

The Satoshi Plus consensus mechanism is the foundation of YESCOIN's innovative blockchain design, combining the strengths of both Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to optimize security, scalability, and decentralization. By integrating Bitcoin's robust computational power with a DPoS system, Satoshi Plus ensures that the network benefits from the best of both worlds. In this hybrid model, Bitcoin miners delegate their hash power to validators, reinforcing decentralization while maintaining the security of the Bitcoin network. The DPoS component allows YESCOIN holders to participate in network governance by staking their tokens and electing a validator set based on their delegated holdings. This validator election process is governed by a "hybrid score," which combines both the amount of BTC hash power delegated and the amount of YESCOIN staked, ensuring a fair and transparent method for selecting validators. Validators are then responsible for producing blocks in a round-robin fashion, allowing for efficient block production while maintaining decentralization. Additionally, the validator set is updated every 200 blocks, incorporating a periodic "epoch" review to ensure that jailed or misbehaving validators are excluded, thereby maintaining high security and transaction throughput. By combining the decentralized nature of PoW with the scalability and efficiency of DPoS, Satoshi Plus provides a balanced solution to the Blockchain Trilemma, enabling YESCOIN to achieve optimal performance without sacrificing any of the core principles of a decentralized network.

YESCOIN takes security seriously, incorporating several mechanisms to safeguard the network against malicious activity. The system includes slashing and jailing protocols to disincentivize bad actors, such as dishonest validators, from manipulating the blockchain. Validators are constantly monitored, and if found violating the rules, they may be slashed or removed from the validator set. Additionally, the network's DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) controls the governance parameters and has the power to regulate aspects such as the percentage of block rewards that are burned. In the early stages of the project, the YESCOIN team oversees the network's security and governance, but as decentralization progresses, the community will take on a more significant role in decision-making, ensuring a fully decentralized governance structure in the future.

YESCOIN Tokenomics

The tokenomics of YESCOIN is designed to foster growth and long-term sustainability. The total supply of YESCOIN is capped at 2.1 billion tokens, following a sound monetary policy. A significant portion of the rewards generated by block production and transaction fees is burned, contributing to the deflationary nature of the token. The YESCOIN network operates on an emission curve, paying out block rewards over an 81-year period. This extended reward timeline incentivizes network participants, particularly BTC miners, to transition into YESCOIN validators once Bitcoin's block rewards diminish. YESCOIN's allocation strategy ensures that 95% of the tokens are dedicated to staking, while 5% is reserved for the DAO. This structure aligns incentives across all stakeholders, from validators to users, ensuring long-term sustainability for the YESCOIN ecosystem.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

