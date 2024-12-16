Leading B2B engagement platform recognized for comprehensive features, demonstrated ROI and business impact, and support and customer relationship quality

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced it has been honored with the 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius. This inaugural recognition highlights the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform's exceptional capabilities, value delivery and customer satisfaction that enables enterprises to drive pipeline results, healthcare professional engagement, professional certifications, member enrollment, partner enablement and product adoption as validated through thousands of customer reviews.

"At ON24, our mission is to empower enterprises to drive measurable business growth through intelligent engagement," said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. "Receiving this award validates our platform's ability to deliver transformative go-to-market results while underscoring our unwavering commitment to customer success."

The newly established TrustRadius's Buyer's Choice Award consolidates multiple previous accolades into a single distinction designed to help buyers identify best-in-class solutions. Designed for enterprise go-to-market use cases, the ON24 platform stands out by aligning with the key criteria that matter most to today's customers.

"Congrats to ON24 earning the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award," said Allyson Havener, CMO at TrustRadius. "This recognition, based on authentic customer reviews, showcases how the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform empowers organizations to connect with their audiences with good content. We're excited to celebrate ON24 for delivering a solution that turns engaging content into measurable success, creating real value for its customers."

To qualify, solutions must receive top ratings from at least 75% of reviewers across all three categories, including product as top-rated for capabilities, value for price and customer relationship quality.

To read more about the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award and why the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform ranks high among enterprise users, visit https://www.trustradius.com/.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

