Cargotec Corporation: Hiab enters into an important MOFFETT dealer agreement with Ring Power Lift Trucks in Florida, US

Hiab enters into an important MOFFETT dealer agreement with Ring Power Lift Trucks in Florida, US

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has signed an important MOFFETT truck-mounted forklift dealer agreement in Florida, US, with Ring Power Lift Trucks. The agreement comprises MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and services.

Ring Power Lift Trucks is the forklift and material handling division of Ring Power Corporation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, representing Cat Lift Trucks, Jungheinrich Warehouse Products, Kalmar Industrial Forklifts and nearly everything related to material handling, including warehouse racking, automation and Shuttlewagon Rail Car Movers.

"Ring Power Lift Trucks is excited and pleased to represent Moffett Truck Mounted Forklifts in Florida. The growing partnership between Hiab and Ring Power will strengthen and expedite support with parts, service and rentals moved closer to wherever it's needed throughout the state. MOFFETT has been leading the way with innovation and quality, and we are excited to join the team," says Robert Burkhead, Vice President, General Manager, Ring Power Lift Trucks.

Hiab's MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts are market leaders in the US. Hiab has a service network that provides over 700 service points across the country.

"One of the cornerstones of Hiab's future growth is to further expand our leading position in the growing North American markets. Cooperation with Ring Power Lift Trucks will greatly enhance this," says Pauliina Kunvik, SVP Sales & Services, Hiab USA. "With its strong sales and services organisation, Ring Power Lift Trucks will be an ideal business partner for Hiab's reliable, sturdy and sustainable MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts."

"We at Hiab are proud and excited to join forces with Ring Power Lift Trucks. It provides a great opportunity for Hiab to elevate its presence and business opportunities further in the US. We believe this partnership will truly benefit our current and future customers by combining our industry leading innovative products along with Ring Power's fierce commitment to bringing them to market and servicing the customer," says Bob Cannady, VP Sales, Hiab US.

