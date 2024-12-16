Airspan Networks, a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, has been selected by AWTG Limited ("AWTG") as the RAN partner for the transformative England's Connected Heartland Railways (ECH-R) project. This initiative is part of the UK government's ambitious 5G Innovation Regions program, which aims to revolutionize connectivity across various sectors.

The ECH-R project represents a significant leap forward in rural and transport connectivity, utilizing cutting-edge 5G technology to provide seamless mobile broadband coverage for passengers and operational teams alike. This initiative aligns with the larger vision of leveraging advanced wireless connectivity to drive innovation and economic growth within the region.

As the selected RAN partner of AWTG for the ECH-R project, Airspan's AirSpeed 1900 Outdoor Small Cells will be installed along key points of the railway line to deliver reliable and ultra-fast 5G standalone (SA) connectivity. This high-bandwidth infrastructure will enable several mission-critical applications, including:

Passenger Broadband : Enhancing the travel experience with uninterrupted high-speed internet access, either directly to passengers' devices or via onboard Wi-Fi.

Operational Efficiency : Supporting various railway operational functions such as onboard diagnostics, train system monitoring, and real-time communication for operational teams.

Trackside Connectivity: Extending the network to serve trackside neighbors, offering Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to nearby rural communities, agricultural operations, and businesses along the route.

"Partnering with AWTG on this pivotal project highlights Airspan's commitment to delivering innovative and scalable connectivity solutions," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Airspan Networks. "The deployment of our technology ensures robust 5G coverage in some of the most challenging environments, paving the way for a new era of rail transport and rural connectivity."

The ECH-R project is a key part of the broader effort by England's Connected Heartland region, which aims to demonstrate the potential of commercially sustainable 5G private networks for both railway and rural applications. This deployment will serve as a blueprint for further 5G network expansions across the UK rail system and beyond. It showcases the transformative impact of high-performance, cost-effective 5G infrastructure in addressing the unique connectivity needs of rural and transport sectors.

"5G technology is set to transform connectivity across the UK, and projects like this are critical in making that vision a reality. We are excited to partner with key providers like Airspan to deliver innovative solutions for seamless rail connectivity," said David Mintah, Mobile Private Networks Director.

Borderlands 5G Innovation Region: Supporting Broader UK Connectivity Goals

In addition to the ECH-R project, Airspan is also supporting AWTG in the Borderlands 5G Innovation Region (Borderlands 5GIR) project. This initiative focuses on enhancing connectivity across multiple rural and semi-urban locations, such as the Windermere Ferry and Kielder Forest. While Airspan's Small Cells are part of the solution, the Borderlands 5GIR will also feature a mix of Open RAN technologies, underscoring Airspan's flexibility in providing both fully integrated and interoperable 5G solutions.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of end-to-end network solutions and a recognized leader in Open RAN innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep R&D expertise, Airspan delivers comprehensive software and hardware solutions that power next-generation connectivity worldwide.

Airspan's solutions serve key markets, including Macro Open RUs, in-building coverage, Critical Infrastructure, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and Air-to-Ground (ATG) High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS). With a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and scalability, our mission is to enable mobile network operators of all sizes to build the networks of tomorrow, today.

With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers across more than 100 countries, Airspan has achieved unmatched global reach and impact. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

