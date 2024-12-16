Evergreen Podcasts Acquires Practical Stoicism and Welcomes Host Tanner Campbell

Evergreen Podcasts acquires the Practical Stoicism podcast and brings on host, Tanner Campbell to empower creativity and content growth

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Building on a year of head-turning acquisitions, Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) has added another standout show to its portfolio with the acquisition of Practical Stoicism . This partnership brings Tanner Campbell, the show's creator and host, into the Evergreen family while maintaining his role as host and producer of the podcast and related content. As part of Evergreen's mission to prioritize creators, Campbell will now focus exclusively on creating content and continuing to deliver insightful and engaging content to his audience.

Since its debut in 2022, Practical Stoicism has skillfully translated ancient Stoic principles into modern, actionable insights. Hosted by American philosopher Tanner Campbell, the podcast explores the pursuit of Virtue - defined by the Ancient Greeks as "the knowledge of how to live excellently" - and its relevance in navigating today's fast-paced world. Campbell's approach embodies the philosophy he teaches, offering thoughtful reflections that resonate deeply with listeners.

Listeners have praised Practical Stoicism for its relatable, thought-provoking content, with hundreds of glowing reviews on Spotify and Apple Podcasts underscoring extraordinary engagement. Campbell is skilled at making complex ideas accessible, blending reflections on Stoic texts like those of Marcus Aurelius with personal insights, and has cultivated a loyal and highly engaged audience. Episodes, released every Tuesday, invite listeners to deeply explore Stoic philosophy and its practical application in everyday life. One of Campbell's most popular episodes, "Coffee Mugs, Loss, and Death," introduces foundational Stoic ideas, while recent episodes like "Five Ways to Damage the Soul (Meditations)" offer deeper teachings.

Through the podcast and accompanying website , Campbell provides resources for those interested in Stoicism. These include ad-free episodes, a private Discord community, courses and blogs. Additionally, Campbell released his first book, " What is Stoicism?: A Brief and Accessible Overview " for those wanting an easy to digest introduction to Stoicism. By joining Evergreen, Campbell gains the freedom to focus on producing exceptional content which will continue to expand his reach.

"Tanner's dedication to authenticity and his connection with his audience make Practical Stoicism a natural fit for Evergreen," said Gerardo Orlando, Chief Content Officer. "We're excited to support him in taking the show to the next level."

As part of Evergreen's growing collection of philosophy podcasts , Practical Stoicism provides a fresh, unfiltered take on Stoic philosophy, designed to inspire newcomers without oversimplifying its principles.

