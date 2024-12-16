NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Makes Final Payment and Completes Acquisition of All Properties of Its Rio Grande Project

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the last outstanding property payment related to its Rio Grande Project in Argentina. Upon the payment of US $300,000 made to Aldebaran Resources ("Aldebaran"), NOA now owns 100% of El Camino property ("El Camino Claim"), which is a fully permitted claim within NOA's 37,000 hectares Rio Grande Project, located in the Salta Province.

Gabriel Rubacha, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NOA, stated, "This is a major milestone for NOA. The company now fully owns all its claims in our flagship project, where all of our current announced resource is located. Based on the resource and high concentration, we strongly believe that the Rio Grande Project is one of the last undeveloped projects with the potential to become a major player in the region. Therefore, this milestone marks a significant step in consolidating NOA's ownership of its resource-rich Río Grande Project and de-risks the path forward of the project and NOA".

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information On The Company

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, resource estimates of the Company and accompanying properties. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com