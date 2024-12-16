Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Forgital Group ("Forgital" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of advanced forged and machine-finished components for aerospace and industrial end markets, from global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241215926348/en/

Forgital, founded in 1873, specializes in forged and laminated metallic rolled rings, with technologically advanced manufacturing capabilities across a broad portfolio of materials, including titanium, nickel-based alloys, aluminum, and steel. The Company serves a diverse range of end markets, including aerospace, defense, space, power generation, and oil gas, and offers vertical integration across the entire forged components value chain, from process engineering to assembly, final machining, and testing. Forgital has a global workforce with an operational footprint across Europe and North America spanning nine facilities in Italy, France, and the United States.

Conor Sutherland, Managing Director at Stonepeak, said: "Forgital is an integral link in the global aerospace supply chain, and a trusted partner to leading aerospace manufacturers and industrial customers. We have high conviction in long-term aerospace end market demand and believe Forgital is positioned to benefit from these tailwinds. We admire Forgital's strong business model, manufacturing excellence and distinguished reputation among its customers for quality and reliability. We are thrilled to make this investment and partner with Forgital's dedicated management team and talented workforce to support Forgital's continued success."

Meddah Hadjar, CEO of Forgital, said: "I would like to thank the Carlyle team for their invaluable support, expertise and guidance over the last few years, which have been a significant period of change and development for Forgital. Stonepeak represents an ideal partner for the next stage of Forgital's growth, bringing deep experience, global relationships, and operational expertise within sectors and businesses that are mission-critical to the supply chain. We are excited to leverage these resources to support our customers, and to partner with Conor and the rest of the Stonepeak team as we continue to develop Forgital's manufacturing excellence and global capabilities."

Marco De Benedetti, Chairman of Italy at Carlyle, said: "We are pleased to have supported Forgital through such a transformative period for the business. As a result of the investment, partnership, and the team's sector expertise, we believe Forgital is well-placed to capitalise from long-term growth in its key end markets of aerospace defence and industrial applications, and I have no doubt the business will continue to build upon its strong position today as a European leader in specialised forged products."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals.

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP, Legance Avvocati Associati, Hogan Lovells International LLP, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Stonepeak. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc served as financial advisor to Carlyle. Latham Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Carlyle.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $70 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Forgital

Forgital is a leading, vertically integrated Group focused on the manufacturing of seamless rolled rings in rectangular or profiled sections, as well as assembled fan modules, covering the largest range of sizes. Forgital specializes in forging rolled rings, with technologically advanced capabilities across a broad range of materials, including titanium, nickel and cobalt alloys, carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and aluminium. Forgital's Compact Supply Chain simplifies the production process of its customers through an integrated system of technologies and services which encompasses all the steps of the project: from the pre-processing to the post-processing phase (including finishing, welding and macroetching).

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $447 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241215926348/en/

Contacts:

For Stonepeak

Kate Beers Maya Brounstein

corporatecomms@stonepeak.com

+1 (646) 540-5225

For Forgital

Mara Rezzadore

Mara.Rezzadore@forgital.com

+39 0445 731322

For Carlyle

Nicholas Brown

nicholas.brown@carlyle.com

+44 7471 037 002