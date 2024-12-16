New Store at Kitzbühel Ski Resort to Showcase Specially Curated Product Range from Perfect Moment's New Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has opened its first European seasonal store at Kitzbühel, a top ski resort in the Austrian Alps known for its world-class skiing.

Situated at the center of the resort at Dorfstraße 15, 6365 Kirchberg in Tirol, Austria, the store offers customers an exclusive luxury ski shopping experience. This will include special in-store events designed to connect with the local Austrian Alps community.

"The opening of our new store in this awe-inspiring location follows our success in other high-end retail markets," stated Perfect Moment co-founder and creative director, Jane Gottschalk. "It furthers our exploration of establishing physical retail locations at select luxury destinations-particularly locations that embody our love for skiing and the alpine lifestyle."

The store showcases select items from the company's Autumn/Winter 2024 (AW24) collection that express the fusion of Perfect Moment's future-thinking designs and iconic heritage. The selection includes the company's best-selling products, such as its signature Aurora Ski Pant and Polar Flare Jacket, along with a number of new iconic styles.

Perfect Moment's approach to blending fashion with function is also evident in the store's interior design. Sleek, metallic surfaces evoke the winter season, while soft, textured and translucent elements create a harmonious balance.

Accents in the brand's signature bright red punctuate the space, delivering a bold, graphic aesthetic. Key furniture pieces, finished in a rich burgundy as one of this season's standout colors, enhance the inviting atmosphere.

The establishment of the Kitzbühel store follows the October opening of the company's first seasonal retail location in New York City's iconic SoHo shopping district.

Perfect Moment's strategic retail and online marketing initiatives look to tap the high-growth global luxury ski apparel market that is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2024 and continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2031, according to Global Research and Insights.

The initiatives also address the expanding market for luxury outerwear, which is expected to total $15.9 billion in 2024, and is forecasted to increase at a 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2031, according to Absolute Market Research Advisory.

About Perfect Moment

The Perfect Moment brand was born in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, France. The Perfect Moment brand was relaunched by Max and Jane Gottschalk in 2012 and was acquired by the company in 2017 and 2018. Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2012, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and at major retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

