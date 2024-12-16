MÍRAME Fine Art: Andaz Art Week: A Celebration of Costa Rican Contemporary Art

December 22-29, 2024 | Andaz Peninsula Papagayo Resort, Costa Rica in collaboration with MÍRAME Fine Art

https://miramefineart.com/andaz-art-week-mirame-fine-art-papagayo/ Andaz Peninsula Papagayo and MÍRAME Fine Art will host Andaz Art Week from December 22 to 29, 2024, a program that highlights the breadth and diversity of contemporary art in Costa Rica. Over eight days, one of the resort's studios will serve as a gallery space featuring works by more than 15 established and emerging artists. The event will include exhibitions, artist talks, and hands-on workshops designed to give guests a deeper appreciation of the country's contemporary art scene. Additionally, artwork purchased during this period will include a donation to Creciendo Juntos to support nearby communities.

The program brings together a range of practices, including abstract and figurative painting, textile art, and sculpture. These works explore ideas linked to the environment, personal identity, and material experimentation, offering insight into Costa Rica's evolving artistic landscape.

Artists and Practices

The participating artists, selected by MÍRAME Fine Art, reflect traditional and contemporary approaches. Featured artists include Adrián Arguedas who presents paintings that draw from Costa Rica's masquerade traditions. Textile artist Katrin Aason incorporates traditional Latin American dyeing techniques into her designs, while Carlos Fernández is inspired by natural pigments sourced from his farm to produce textured, nature-inspired compositions. Eliecer Rodríguez creates hyperrealist paintings that juxtapose ordinary objects, examining consumerism's ecological consequences.

Schedule of Events

22 December

10:00: Talk with Alonso Durán - A discussion on the intersection of geometry and nature in landscape painting.

17:00: Cocktail Hour Talk with Eliecer Rodríguez - A focus on hyperrealism and ecological commentary.

23 December

10:00: Talk with Carlos Fernández - On natural materials and textured, landscape-driven works.

17:00: Cocktail Hour Talk with Katrin Aason - The influence of traditional dyeing practices on contemporary textile art.

24 December

10:00: Workshop with Christian Porras - Combining painting and music in a collaborative, family-friendly session.

25 December

10:00 / 17:00: Exhibition Tours with MÍRAME Fine Art Team - Featuring highlights from artists such as Luciano Goizueta and Daniela Marten Rothe.

26 December

10:00: Talk with Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt - Exploring sustainable design and its applications in macramé and homeware.

17:00: Cocktail Hour Talk with Fabian Monge - Abstract approaches to perception and the subconscious.

27 December

10:00: Talk with Jaime Gurdián - Painting the coastlines of Guanacaste through textured acrylic techniques.

17:00: Cocktail Hour Talk with MÍRAME Fine Art - Discussion of works by Allegra Pacheco, Miguel Hernández Bastos, and Emilia Cantor.

28 December

10:00: Workshop with Karla Herencia - Mixed-media techniques using recycled materials and sustainable processes.

17:00: Cocktail Hour Talk with Adrián Arguedas - Costa Rican traditions interpreted through painting.

29 December

10:00: Final Tour with MÍRAME Fine Art and Adrián Arguedas - Closing reflections on the week's exhibitions.

A Platform for Contemporary Art

Andaz Art Week offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with artists and their work, combining daily talks and workshops with thoughtfully curated exhibitions. The program provides a focused survey of Costa Rica's current art scene, set against the backdrop of the resort's natural surroundings.

