LegalBillReview.com Partners With Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker to Offer Legal Bill Review

LegalBillReview.com, a leading provider of legal bill review services, has announced a partnership with Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Legal Tracker's best-in-class legal project management platform with LegalBillReview.com's white glove service that identifies and corrects billing errors and non-compliant charges on outside counsel bills using a team of U.S.-based licensed attorneys.

"The partnership is a great fit. Our customers want additional support for manual bill review and approval, and having a human set of eyes to ensure compliance and resolve billing issues creates a smooth, transparent billing process," said Alex Dobson, director, Product Management at Thomson Reuters.

"The partnership is a great fit. Our customers want additional support for manual bill review and approval, and having a human set of eyes to ensure compliance and resolve billing issues creates a smooth, transparent billing process." - Alex Dobson, Director, Product Management at Thomson Reuters

The new partnership with LegalBillReview.com adds a human touch to the innovation and savings that Legal Tracker delivers. LegalBillReview.com collects bills directly from Legal Tracker on behalf of the client, performs a detailed analysis, and presents the findings to the law firm. They manage appeals, apply invoice-level adjustments where necessary, and finalize bill approvals within Legal Tracker, after invoice audits have already run on invoices.

Legal Tracker clients can effortlessly integrate manual bill review into their approval process with LegalBillReview.com, leveraging its experienced legal team without any additional setup or software requirements. The collaboration provides Legal Tracker users with an enhanced solution that ensures legal bills are thoroughly examined, offering both technological and human expertise in spend management.

"By partnering with Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker, we're combining the best technology with the irreplaceable value of human review and relationship management," said Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "Our mission is to provide full-service resources that meet the needs of mid marketing to Fortune 100 companies. This partnership allows us to offer our clients an unrivaled combination of precision, efficiency, and savings."

For more about this partnership, visit LegalBillReview.com.

About LegalBillReview.com

LegalBillReview.com provides comprehensive manual bill review services aimed at identifying and correcting billing errors, along with non-compliant charges on external counsel invoices. The team consists of U.S.-based licensed attorneys who conduct thorough analyses of legal bills, ensuring both accuracy and compliance. LegalBillReview.com achieves verified savings for clients, improving the overall transparency and effectiveness of legal billing practices.

Contact Information

Bethany Wolfe

Marketing Director

bethany@legalbillreview.com

484-214-5681





SOURCE: LegalBillReview.com

View the original press release on accesswire.com