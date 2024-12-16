Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EETN | ISIN: CA8849038085 | Ticker-Symbol: TOC
Frankfurt
16.12.24
08:09 Uhr
159,40 Euro
-1,75
-1,09 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,70160,7516:48
159,70160,7516:48
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LegalBillReview.com Partners With Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker to Offer Legal Bill Review

Finanznachrichten News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / LegalBillReview.com, a leading provider of legal bill review services, has announced a partnership with Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Legal Tracker's best-in-class legal project management platform with LegalBillReview.com's white glove service that identifies and corrects billing errors and non-compliant charges on outside counsel bills using a team of U.S.-based licensed attorneys.

"The partnership is a great fit. Our customers want additional support for manual bill review and approval, and having a human set of eyes to ensure compliance and resolve billing issues creates a smooth, transparent billing process," said Alex Dobson, director, Product Management at Thomson Reuters.

"The partnership is a great fit. Our customers want additional support for manual bill review and approval, and having a human set of eyes to ensure compliance and resolve billing issues creates a smooth, transparent billing process."

- Alex Dobson, Director, Product Management at Thomson Reuters

The new partnership with LegalBillReview.com adds a human touch to the innovation and savings that Legal Tracker delivers. LegalBillReview.com collects bills directly from Legal Tracker on behalf of the client, performs a detailed analysis, and presents the findings to the law firm. They manage appeals, apply invoice-level adjustments where necessary, and finalize bill approvals within Legal Tracker, after invoice audits have already run on invoices.

Legal Tracker clients can effortlessly integrate manual bill review into their approval process with LegalBillReview.com, leveraging its experienced legal team without any additional setup or software requirements. The collaboration provides Legal Tracker users with an enhanced solution that ensures legal bills are thoroughly examined, offering both technological and human expertise in spend management.

"By partnering with Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker, we're combining the best technology with the irreplaceable value of human review and relationship management," said Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "Our mission is to provide full-service resources that meet the needs of mid marketing to Fortune 100 companies. This partnership allows us to offer our clients an unrivaled combination of precision, efficiency, and savings."

For more about this partnership, visit LegalBillReview.com.

About LegalBillReview.com

LegalBillReview.com provides comprehensive manual bill review services aimed at identifying and correcting billing errors, along with non-compliant charges on external counsel invoices. The team consists of U.S.-based licensed attorneys who conduct thorough analyses of legal bills, ensuring both accuracy and compliance. LegalBillReview.com achieves verified savings for clients, improving the overall transparency and effectiveness of legal billing practices.

Contact Information

Bethany Wolfe
Marketing Director
bethany@legalbillreview.com
484-214-5681

.

SOURCE: LegalBillReview.com



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.