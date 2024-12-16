Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Big Rewards, Zero Fees: Cellpay's Game-Changing Promotions Are Here!

Finanznachrichten News

From Bills to Thrills: Cellpay Rewards You with $25,000 and More Every Month!

STAFFORD, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Cellpay, a leader in mobile payment solutions, is thrilled to launch an electrifying campaign that transforms bill payments into winning opportunities. Starting January 1, 2025, Cellpay customers can qualify for exciting prizes while enjoying hassle-free payments.

Promotions Overview

Your Bill, Your Jackpot Promo

Starting January 1, 2025, every mobile bill payment through www.cellpay.us automatically enters you into a monthly drawing for $25,000 cash. Plus, 20 additional winners will receive $500 each month.

  • First Drawing: February 5, 2025

  • Monthly Drawing Date: The 5th of every month thereafter

"This isn't just a giveaway-it's a celebration of our customers," said Richard Mas, CEO of Cellpay. "We're making every payment an opportunity to win big while staying connected."

Zero Fee Payments

On the first Monday of every month, all mobile payments made through www.cellpay.us will have zero processing fees, starting January 6, 2025. No fees, no stress-just seamless payments.

B2B Customers: Expanded International Biller Network

We are excited to announce a significant enhancement to our services for B2B customers! As part of our ongoing commitment to providing seamless and efficient solutions, we have expanded our network of international billers to include new countries. B2B customers can now conveniently pay for billers across multiple countries directly through Payupcenter.

Newly Added Countries: Costa Rica, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines

Why Pay with Cellpay?

With this innovative campaign and expanded services, Cellpay is redefining customer appreciation:

  • Unmatched Rewards: A $25,000 grand prize and 20 $500 prizes every month.

  • Fee-Free Days: Save more with Zero Fee Payments on the first Monday of every month.

  • B2B Enhancements: Simplify international payments with our newly added biller network.

  • A Rewarding Experience: Make paying bills more than a routine-turn it into a chance to win.

"We are excited to reward our customers in ways that go beyond expectations," said Parvez Jasani, founder of Cellpay. "This promotion reflects our gratitude and commitment to delivering value every day."

John Collins, Cellpay's Marketing Head, added: "These campaigns are designed to create moments of joy. Whether it's saving on fees, winning prizes, or streamlining B2B payments, we're delivering reasons to smile."

How to Participate

  • Pay and Play: Pay your mobile bill through www.cellpay.us to qualify for the monthly prize drawing.

  • Save Big: Make payments on the first Monday of every month to enjoy zero processing fees.

  • B2B Convenience: Access our expanded international biller network for seamless transactions.

About Cellpay

Based in Stafford, Texas, Cellpay is a trusted leader in mobile payment solutions, serving customers across the U.S. With a mission to simplify payments and reward loyalty, Cellpay continues to innovate and provide unmatched value.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zulekha P. Jasani
Head of Public Relations
Cellpay
PJ@GETCELLPAY.COM
www.cellpay.us

Contact Information

Peter Jasani
pj@getcellpay.com
2814157375

.

SOURCE: CellPay



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.