Big Rewards, Zero Fees: Cellpay's Game-Changing Promotions Are Here!

From Bills to Thrills: Cellpay Rewards You with $25,000 and More Every Month!

Cellpay, a leader in mobile payment solutions, is thrilled to launch an electrifying campaign that transforms bill payments into winning opportunities. Starting January 1, 2025, Cellpay customers can qualify for exciting prizes while enjoying hassle-free payments.

Promotions Overview

Your Bill, Your Jackpot Promo

Starting January 1, 2025, every mobile bill payment through www.cellpay.us automatically enters you into a monthly drawing for $25,000 cash. Plus, 20 additional winners will receive $500 each month.

First Drawing: February 5, 2025

Monthly Drawing Date: The 5th of every month thereafter

"This isn't just a giveaway-it's a celebration of our customers," said Richard Mas, CEO of Cellpay. "We're making every payment an opportunity to win big while staying connected."

Zero Fee Payments

On the first Monday of every month, all mobile payments made through www.cellpay.us will have zero processing fees, starting January 6, 2025. No fees, no stress-just seamless payments.

B2B Customers: Expanded International Biller Network

We are excited to announce a significant enhancement to our services for B2B customers! As part of our ongoing commitment to providing seamless and efficient solutions, we have expanded our network of international billers to include new countries. B2B customers can now conveniently pay for billers across multiple countries directly through Payupcenter.

Newly Added Countries: Costa Rica, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines

Why Pay with Cellpay?

With this innovative campaign and expanded services, Cellpay is redefining customer appreciation:

Unmatched Rewards: A $25,000 grand prize and 20 $500 prizes every month.

Fee-Free Days: Save more with Zero Fee Payments on the first Monday of every month.

B2B Enhancements: Simplify international payments with our newly added biller network.

A Rewarding Experience: Make paying bills more than a routine-turn it into a chance to win.

"We are excited to reward our customers in ways that go beyond expectations," said Parvez Jasani, founder of Cellpay. "This promotion reflects our gratitude and commitment to delivering value every day."

John Collins, Cellpay's Marketing Head, added: "These campaigns are designed to create moments of joy. Whether it's saving on fees, winning prizes, or streamlining B2B payments, we're delivering reasons to smile."

How to Participate

Pay and Play: Pay your mobile bill through www.cellpay.us to qualify for the monthly prize drawing.

Save Big: Make payments on the first Monday of every month to enjoy zero processing fees.

B2B Convenience: Access our expanded international biller network for seamless transactions.

About Cellpay

Based in Stafford, Texas, Cellpay is a trusted leader in mobile payment solutions, serving customers across the U.S. With a mission to simplify payments and reward loyalty, Cellpay continues to innovate and provide unmatched value.

